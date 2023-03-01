Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2023

Inside the March 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Bordeaux 2020 in-bottle Scores and notes on 40 high-scoring wines, tasted by Decanter’s Georgina Hindle
- My top 20: South American Syrah As selected by Amanda Barnes
- Vintage preview: southern Rhône 2021 Matt Walls tastes and reports
- Empire & vine How the colonial era left its stamp on the world of wine. By Jennifer Regan-Lefebvre
- Producer profile: Orin Swift Jonathan Cristaldi on the Gallo-owned Californian brand and its original creator Dave Phinney
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five VSOP Cognacs to try
- Top-flight tequilas Neil Ridley
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing: Loaf-baked whole cheese with girolles
- Travel: Chicago Where to eat and drink in the city. By Tom Hyland
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: South African Chenin Blanc An extraordinary three-day tasting of 223 wines revealed 28 Outstanding whites
- Panel tasting: 2018 Bordeaux cru bourgeois Get them in while you can – a very good vintage for these excellent-value clarets
- Expert’s choice: Israel White, red and a rosé – Demetri Walters MW picks his 18 of the nation’s best
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight on Bordeaux Strongest price gains; possible opportunities for 2023
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, Views, Letter of the Month, and more
- Andrew Jefford’s column What future lies ahead for Georgia and its many characterful wine styles?
- Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown In defence of Zinfandel – adaptable and expressive of site
- DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 reds setting the Spanish Gold standard
- Wine to 5: Daphne Teremetz The supermarket wine buyer
Inside Decanter’s Rioja supplement:
- Welcome A warm introduction to this year’s Rioja guide, from our guest editors Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
- Meet the Decanter experts Our team of contributing writers and judges
- Rioja and its villages Sarah Jane Evans MW on how new legislation is shining a light on the region’s varied villages
- Rioja Alavesa: Six names to know David Williams profiles six producers making a difference in the area
- Opinion: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW Rioja’s renewed energy
- Built to last: Rioja’s old wines Why great vintages are made for the long haul, by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
- Regional profile: Rioja Oriental This previously misunderstood region is at last getting the recognition it deserves, says Sarah Jane Evans MW
- Where to stay in Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri on the many impressive and varied accommodation options for those visiting Rioja
- Rioja with food Regional recipes and the perfect wine pairings to go with them, by Fiona Beckett
- Panel tasting: Rioja £20-£40 Our experts taste 105 wines in the ‘sweet spot’ price band for quality and value
- Panel tasting: 2004 and 2005 This retrospective tasting of wines from two excellent vintages highlights the ageing potential of great Rioja
- Expert’s choice Amaya Cervera looks at the growing popularity of wines made with the varieties Graciano, Mazuelo and Maturana
- Marketwatch Chris Mercer explores Rioja’s investment potential
- Rioja vintage guide How long to keep your Rioja for, from 2000 to 2021