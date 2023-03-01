Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2023

Our March issue revisits the 2020 Bordeaux vintage – with wines retasted and rated in bottle – providing a selection of great buys for your collection. For fans of the southern Rhône, enjoy our 2021 vintage preview complete with a report and wine reviews from Matt Walls. Discover the best wines of Israel and in travel, explore the food and wine scene in Chicago. Our in-depth Rioja supplement is also packed with recommendations – from great producers to know to food and wine pairings and vintage comparisons – not to mention regional guides and travel ideas.