Decanter magazine latest issue: March 2023

Our March issue revisits the 2020 Bordeaux vintage – with wines retasted and rated in bottle – providing a selection of great buys for your collection. For fans of the southern Rhône, enjoy our 2021 vintage preview complete with a report and wine reviews from Matt Walls. Discover the best wines of Israel and in travel, explore the food and wine scene in Chicago. Our in-depth Rioja supplement is also packed with recommendations – from great producers to know to food and wine pairings and vintage comparisons – not to mention regional guides and travel ideas.
Inside the March 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Bordeaux 2020 in-bottle Scores and notes on 40 high-scoring wines, tasted by Decanter’s Georgina Hindle
  • My top 20: South American Syrah As selected by Amanda Barnes
  • Vintage preview: southern Rhône 2021 Matt Walls tastes and reports
  • Empire & vine How the colonial era left its stamp on the world of wine. By Jennifer Regan-Lefebvre
  • Producer profile: Orin Swift Jonathan Cristaldi on the Gallo-owned Californian brand and its original creator Dave Phinney

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five VSOP Cognacs to try
  • Top-flight tequilas Neil Ridley

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing: Loaf-baked whole cheese with girolles
  • Travel: Chicago Where to eat and drink in the city. By Tom Hyland

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: South African Chenin Blanc An extraordinary three-day tasting of 223 wines revealed 28 Outstanding whites
  • Panel tasting: 2018 Bordeaux cru bourgeois Get them in while you can – a very good vintage for these excellent-value clarets
  • Expert’s choice: Israel White, red and a rosé – Demetri Walters MW picks his 18 of the nation’s best
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20 chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight on Bordeaux Strongest price gains; possible opportunities for 2023

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, Views, Letter of the Month, and more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column What future lies ahead for Georgia and its many characterful wine styles?
  • Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown In defence of Zinfandel – adaptable and expressive of site
  • DWWA 2022 highlights: 15 reds setting the Spanish Gold standard
  • Wine to 5: Daphne Teremetz The supermarket wine buyer

Inside Decanter’s Rioja supplement:

Credit: Decanter

  • Welcome A warm introduction to this year’s Rioja guide, from our guest editors Sarah Jane Evans MW and Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
  • Meet the Decanter experts Our team of contributing writers and judges
  • Rioja and its villages Sarah Jane Evans MW on how new legislation is shining a light on the region’s varied villages
  • Rioja Alavesa: Six names to know David Williams profiles six producers making a difference in the area
  • Opinion: Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW Rioja’s renewed energy
  • Built to last: Rioja’s old wines Why great vintages are made for the long haul, by Pedro Ballesteros Torres MW
  • Regional profile: Rioja Oriental This previously misunderstood region is at last getting the recognition it deserves, says Sarah Jane Evans MW
  • Where to stay in Rioja Yolanda Ortiz de Arri on the many impressive and varied accommodation options for those visiting Rioja
  • Rioja with food Regional recipes and the perfect wine pairings to go with them, by Fiona Beckett
  • Panel tasting: Rioja £20-£40 Our experts taste 105 wines in the ‘sweet spot’ price band for quality and value
  • Panel tasting: 2004 and 2005 This retrospective tasting of wines from two excellent vintages highlights the ageing potential of great Rioja
  • Expert’s choice Amaya Cervera looks at the growing popularity of wines made with the varieties Graciano, Mazuelo and Maturana
  • Marketwatch Chris Mercer explores Rioja’s investment potential
  • Rioja vintage guide How long to keep your Rioja for, from 2000 to 2021

