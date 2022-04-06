Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2022

Inside the May 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:
FEATURES:
- The new ‘Super-Italians’ Michaela Morris, Richard Baudains, Aldo Fiordelli and Susan Hulme MW highlight 12 innovative wines opening the door to Italy’s future
- Campania: 20 top Fiano & Greco dry whites selected by James Button
- Sicily: sustainability driving change Filippo Bartolotta
- Brunello di Montalcino latest releases: 2017 and Riserva 2016 Michaela Morris
- Regional profile: Lugana Richard Baudains
- California: the Italian influence Claire Tooley MW
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
SPIRITS
- Distilled The fascinating world of spirits and cocktails – plus five top Cognacs for beginners
- Rum renaissance Establishing the quality standard, by Alicia Miller
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing Mastering the artichoke at Petersham Nurseries
- Travel: My Venice Sarah Lane on where to eat and drink in the city
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Decanter staff highlight their favourite finds from recent tastings and events
- Panel tasting: Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Consistent quality to be enjoyed, with 90 wines out of 111 tasted Highly recommended
- Panel tasting: Valpolicella These Veneto red styles scored well – six Outstanding from 92 tasted
- Experts choice: premium Pinot Grigio Michael Garner’s 18 to try
- Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Seven standout buys to enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
- Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy Key market dynamics
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views and more
- Your letters
- Andrew Jefford’s column Wine, life, politics: France decides
- Guest Column – Jane Anson The Ao Yun villages: fine wine high in the Himalayas
- Wine to 5: Andrea Robinson MS Author, educator and TV host
