Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2022

The clocks have changed and the sun is (intermittently) shining reminding us of the long, warmer days ahead. Our Italy-focused May issue will be the perfect reference and inspiration to find the perfect spring pours and getaways.
Inside the May 2022 issue of Decanter Magazine:

FEATURES:

  • The new ‘Super-Italians’ Michaela Morris, Richard Baudains, Aldo Fiordelli and Susan Hulme MW highlight 12 innovative wines opening the door to Italy’s future
  • Campania: 20 top Fiano & Greco dry whites selected by James Button
  • Sicily: sustainability driving change Filippo Bartolotta
  • Brunello di Montalcino latest releases: 2017 and Riserva 2016 Michaela Morris
  • Regional profile: Lugana Richard Baudains
  • California: the Italian influence Claire Tooley MW

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled The fascinating world of spirits and cocktails – plus five top Cognacs for beginners
  • Rum renaissance Establishing the quality standard, by Alicia Miller

GOOD LIVING

  • A perfect pairing Mastering the artichoke at Petersham Nurseries
  • Travel: My Venice Sarah Lane on where to eat and drink in the city

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Decanter staff highlight their favourite finds from recent tastings and events
  • Panel tasting: Chianti Classico Gran Selezione Consistent quality to be enjoyed, with 90 wines out of 111 tasted Highly recommended
  • Panel tasting: Valpolicella These Veneto red styles scored well – six Outstanding from 92 tasted
  • Experts choice: premium Pinot Grigio Michael Garner’s 18 to try
  • Weekday wines White, rosé, red and more: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Seven standout buys to enjoy at your leisure, costing £20-£50

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Updates and upcoming releases
  • Marketwatch spotlight: Burgundy Key market dynamics

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views and more
  • Your letters
  • Andrew Jefford’s column Wine, life, politics: France decides
  • Guest Column – Jane Anson The Ao Yun villages: fine wine high in the Himalayas
  • Wine to 5: Andrea Robinson MS Author, educator and TV host

