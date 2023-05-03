{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NTE1NTFhNjI2NTRjMGE4ZDUyNTY1NjNmMGViMDFmMTRhODRhYTBmZWM4MzkxMDJkNjBmM2E0ZTc5YWYwOGViZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2023

The May issue of Decanter magazine takes you stateside. Our team of US experts highlight the most exciting and important developments in American wine and we take an in-depth look at California’s Tablas Creek and Washington State’s Trothe. In Champagne, discover the smaller-scale grower-producers making a name for themselves and in Italy, check out Aldo Fiordelli’s overview of the 2019 Barolos – a five-star vintage.
Inside the May 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:

FEATURES

  • Wine’s future in America The trends and innovations that will steer the destiny of wine globally – Clive Pursehouse & our US team
  • Producer profile: Trothe ‘One of Washington state’s most exciting new wines’, says Clive Pursehouse
  • America’s new Chardonnays The new-school style trendsetters: Anna Lee C Iijima picks 30 to try
  • Tablas Creek Sara Schneider tells the story behind California’s leading Rhône-style specialist
  • Wine & culture Lauren Mowery meets wine professionals who are succeeding despite the challenges
  • Vintage preview: Barolo 2019 Aldo Fiordelli’s summary with 40 top wines from this five-star year
  • Grower Champagnes Small but mighty: the new stars of the star region, with Anne Krebiehl MW

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine

SPIRITS

  • Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best gins for spring
  • Pisco Clinton Cawood on the mixing power of this grape spirit

GOOD LIVING

  • Perfect pairing Jeremy Lee’s recipe for delicious cockles and clams, along with bone-dry white options
  • Travel: Charleston The growing wine scene in this lively southeast US port city

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
  • Panel tasting: Barossa Shiraz Comparing current and older vintages of this South Australian full-on favourite: 11 Outstanding
  • Panel tasting: Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 78 wines tasted, with three Outstanding: top producers for these fresh and fruity dry whites
  • Expert’s choice: top US sparkling wines J’nai Gaither’s pick of 18 whites and rosés from six states
  • Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
  • Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news Auction updates, what’s on the radar, plus a focus on Tuscany

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
  • Uncorked News, views & more
  • Andrew Jefford’s column The gruelling path to being crowned ASI Best Sommelier of the World
  • Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown Why the hybrid varieties could offer winemaking solutions
  • DWWA 2022 highlights 15 of the best international Pinot Noirs
  • Wine to 5: Erik McLaughlin Life as a drinks industry mergers and acquisitions CEO

Latest Wine News