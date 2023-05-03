Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2023

Inside the May 2023 issue of Decanter magazine:
FEATURES
- Wine’s future in America The trends and innovations that will steer the destiny of wine globally – Clive Pursehouse & our US team
- Producer profile: Trothe ‘One of Washington state’s most exciting new wines’, says Clive Pursehouse
- America’s new Chardonnays The new-school style trendsetters: Anna Lee C Iijima picks 30 to try
- Tablas Creek Sara Schneider tells the story behind California’s leading Rhône-style specialist
- Wine & culture Lauren Mowery meets wine professionals who are succeeding despite the challenges
- Vintage preview: Barolo 2019 Aldo Fiordelli’s summary with 40 top wines from this five-star year
- Grower Champagnes Small but mighty: the new stars of the star region, with Anne Krebiehl MW
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom Expert tips to help you on your journey through wine
Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app
Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads
SPIRITS
- Distilled Spirits, cocktails, insight – plus five of the best gins for spring
- Pisco Clinton Cawood on the mixing power of this grape spirit
GOOD LIVING
- Perfect pairing Jeremy Lee’s recipe for delicious cockles and clams, along with bone-dry white options
- Travel: Charleston The growing wine scene in this lively southeast US port city
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks Recent tasting highlights from Decanter staff
- Panel tasting: Barossa Shiraz Comparing current and older vintages of this South Australian full-on favourite: 11 Outstanding
- Panel tasting: Chilean Sauvignon Blanc 78 wines tasted, with three Outstanding: top producers for these fresh and fruity dry whites
- Expert’s choice: top US sparkling wines J’nai Gaither’s pick of 18 whites and rosés from six states
- Weekday wines 25 top wines under £20, chosen by the Decanter team
- Weekend wines Priced £20-£50, seven standout buys to impress
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news Auction updates, what’s on the radar, plus a focus on Tuscany
REGULARS
- Meet the experts Decanter’s authors
- Uncorked News, views & more
- Andrew Jefford’s column The gruelling path to being crowned ASI Best Sommelier of the World
- Guest column: Elaine Chukan Brown Why the hybrid varieties could offer winemaking solutions
- DWWA 2022 highlights 15 of the best international Pinot Noirs
- Wine to 5: Erik McLaughlin Life as a drinks industry mergers and acquisitions CEO