Decanter magazine latest issue: May 2023

The May issue of Decanter magazine takes you stateside. Our team of US experts highlight the most exciting and important developments in American wine and we take an in-depth look at California’s Tablas Creek and Washington State’s Trothe. In Champagne, discover the smaller-scale grower-producers making a name for themselves and in Italy, check out Aldo Fiordelli’s overview of the 2019 Barolos – a five-star vintage.