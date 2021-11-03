Decanter magazine latest issue out now: December 2021

Inside the Decanter magazine December 2021 issue, out now:
SPECIAL FOCUS: CLIMATE CHANGE
- Climate and wine: Rupert Joy outlines ways for eco-conscious wine drinkers to lessen their impact on the planet.
- Guest column: Climate activism for wine lovers and what you can do to promote change, by Kimberley Nicholas.
- Wine to 5: A chat with wine and climate change researcher Linda Johnson-Bell.
FEATURES
- Cornas: Which vintages to drink now from this northern Rhône classic? Expert Matt Walls picks 20 wines to open.
- Champagne: How does ‘multi-vintage’ differ from non-vintage, and how is it changing the landscape in Champagne? Simon Field MW investigates.
- Producer profile: Torbreck Shiraz takes the lead at this fast-rising South Australian estate. Sarah Ahmed reports.
- Piedmont vintage report: Superb Nebbiolos from the Barolo 2017 and Barbaresco 2018 vintages, plus older Riservas, with an expert view from Aldo Fiordelli.
- Best Ports for the holidays: From a top 2015 LBV to a 1927 tawny, 15 delicious fortifieds chosen by Richard Mayson.
SPIRITS
- Distilled: Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five sustainable spirits.
- Cognac focus: Prioritising provenance in the Charente. Richard Woodard reports.
GOOD LIVING
- A perfect pairing: White onion tarte tatin with mustard seeds matched with wines of equally strong character.
- Travel: Rome’s wine country – Sarah Lane on the delights of Lazio, near to Italy’s capital.
LEARNING
- Wine wisdom: Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine.
BUYING GUIDE
- Editors’ picks: Decanter staff highlight some of their favourite wine discoveries from recent tastings.
- Panel tasting: California Pinot Noir – Our experts found much to enjoy in these elegant and fruit-filled reds, with three ‘Outstanding’ wines and 42 ‘Highly Recommended’.
- Panel tasting: White Graves – A mixture of new and mature vintages shows these Bordeaux whites are full of fresh pleasures when young but with the quality to reward ageing, too.
- Expert’s choice: Greek Xinomavro – Discover Greece’s new ‘king of grape varieties’, with 18 top wines selected by Yiannis Karakasis MW.
- Weekday wines: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team.
- Weekend wines: Seven top buys between £20 and £50.
COLLECTORS
- Marketwatch investment news: What’s making waves in the market?
- Marketwatch spotlight: California is making gains despite challenges
REGULARS
- Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors.
- Uncorked: News, views and more.
- Your letters.
- Andrew Jefford’s column: Don’t underestimate a wine’s visual cues.
- Hugh Johnson’s column: On newness, typicity and change for change’s sake.
- DWWA 2021 highlights: Top reds from the Rhône, south to north.
