Decanter magazine latest issue out now: December 2021

Decanter magazine's latest issue is out now, including a special focus on climate change and reviews of nearly 300 wines - from Barolo 2017s and California Pinot Noir to to great holiday Ports, Bordeaux whites and the rise of Greek Xinomavro - plus more exclusive features and guides.
Chris Mercer Chris Mercer

Inside the Decanter magazine December 2021 issue, out now: 

SPECIAL FOCUS: CLIMATE CHANGE

  • Climate and wine: Rupert Joy outlines ways for eco-conscious wine drinkers to lessen their impact on the planet.
  • Guest column: Climate activism for wine lovers and what you can do to promote change, by Kimberley Nicholas.
  • Wine to 5: A chat with wine and climate change researcher Linda Johnson-Bell.

FEATURES

  • Cornas: Which vintages to drink now from this northern Rhône classic? Expert Matt Walls picks 20 wines to open.
  • Champagne: How does ‘multi-vintage’ differ from non-vintage, and how is it changing the landscape in Champagne? Simon Field MW investigates.
  • Producer profile: Torbreck Shiraz takes the lead at this fast-rising South Australian estate. Sarah Ahmed reports.
  • Piedmont vintage report: Superb Nebbiolos from the Barolo 2017 and Barbaresco 2018 vintages, plus older Riservas, with an expert view from Aldo Fiordelli.
  • Best Ports for the holidays: From a top 2015 LBV to a 1927 tawny, 15 delicious fortifieds chosen by Richard Mayson.

Read the new issue in full on the Decanter Premium app

Unlimited reviews | Exclusive articles | Recommendations | Priority booking | No ads

SPIRITS

  • Distilled: Spirits insights and cocktail recipes – plus five sustainable spirits.
  • Cognac focus: Prioritising provenance in the Charente. Richard Woodard reports.

GOOD LIVING

  • A perfect pairing: White onion tarte tatin with mustard seeds matched with wines of equally strong character.
  • Travel: Rome’s wine country – Sarah Lane on the delights of Lazio, near to Italy’s capital.

LEARNING

  • Wine wisdom: Expert tips to help you explore the fascinating world of wine.

BUYING GUIDE

  • Editors’ picks: Decanter staff highlight some of their favourite wine discoveries from recent tastings.
  • Panel tasting: California Pinot Noir – Our experts found much to enjoy in these elegant and fruit-filled reds, with three ‘Outstanding’ wines and 42 ‘Highly Recommended’.
  • Panel tasting: White Graves – A mixture of new and mature vintages shows these Bordeaux whites are full of fresh pleasures when young but with the quality to reward ageing, too.
  • Expert’s choice: Greek Xinomavro – Discover Greece’s new ‘king of grape varieties’, with 18 top wines selected by Yiannis Karakasis MW.
  • Weekday wines: 25 top picks under £20, chosen by the Decanter team.
  • Weekend wines: Seven top buys between £20 and £50.

COLLECTORS

  • Marketwatch investment news: What’s making waves in the market?
  • Marketwatch spotlight: California is making gains despite challenges

REGULARS

  • Meet the experts: Decanter’s authors.
  • Uncorked: News, views and more.
  • Your letters.
  • Andrew Jefford’s column: Don’t underestimate a wine’s visual cues.
  • Hugh Johnson’s column: On newness, typicity and change for change’s sake.
  • DWWA 2021 highlights: Top reds from the Rhône, south to north.

