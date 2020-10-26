Decanter Premium turns three

A lot has changed over the course of three years; back in 2017 when we launched Decanter Premium there wasn’t an app in sight. In 2019, we unveiled the Decanter Premium app which allowed subscribers to access to all things Decanter Premium on their smartphones and tablets. Subscribers could also enjoy the latest issues of the magazine whilst out and about, as well as a library of issues dating back to 2013.

Since 2017 the wine database has more than tripled in size and now boasts over 42,000 tasting notes. Our team of world-class regional wine experts have published over 1,000 articles, keeping members up to date with the ever-evolving world of fine wine.

Hundreds of members have enjoyed priority booking to our sought-after tutored tastings at Decanter’s Fine Wine Encounters with some of the world’s best producers including Dom Pérignon, Gaja and Château Montrose to name a few.

The last year…

The last 12 months have been filled with great content. This year saw the launch of the Decanter Premium Collector’s Guide, the first in a series of guides on fine wine investing and collecting, beginning with Piedmont. Keep your eyes peeled for the next edition which will focus on the Napa Valley.

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns meant that the Bordeaux 2019 en primeur campaign was an unusual one. However, with Decanter’s Jane Anson based in Bordeaux, she was able to deliver even more tasting notes and wine reviews than ever. Tasting close to 1,000 wines, Anson described it as an ‘unhesitatingly a successful vintage in Bordeaux’.

Early summer saw wine legend Robert Parker receive the Decanter Hall of Fame award for 2020. As well as an extended version of the interview between Parker and Andrew Jefford, Decanter Premium subscribers had exclusive access to Parker reviewing a selection of his most memorable 100-point wines from a 2020 perspective.

Most importantly, thank you to all our Decanter Premium subscribers – cheers to three years and to many more expert articles, wine reviews and exclusive interviews in the years to come.

