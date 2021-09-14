Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 Shortlist revealed

Offering wine drinkers in the UK an indispensable guide to the best wine shops, online retail, wine support services, experiences and wine lists across the nation, the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 Shortlist has been announced.

The 2021 edition of the Decanter Retailer Awards saw its biggest year to date with more entries than ever before.

In this highly competitive year, entries hailed from retailers located across the UK, including Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and 23 counties in England.

‘I’ve been judging the DRA now for several years and continue to be amazed at the quality and diversity that we have in the UK retail trade’ commented Andy Howard MW. ‘Over the past 18 months the world has been turned upside down by the pandemic, yet this has has not fazed UK wine retailers. This year we saw a record number of entries, with fantastic new start-ups going head to head with the more established companies.’

Fellow judge Peter Ranscombe added, ‘It’s been fantastic to see the growth in the number of entries from outside London over the past few years. The high quality of this year’s entries demonstrated that nations and regions throughout the UK have dynamic and exciting wine scenes, with independent bottle shops sitting at the heart of their communities.’

Scroll down to see the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 Shortlist

New to the judging panel, Mags Janjo also highlighted the UK’s remarkable wine scene, commenting, ‘As a wine enthusiast and scholar, I’ve always felt so blessed to be based in the UK, as I’ve never had an issue finding any type, style or quality of wine. It is again so easy to assume that this must be the case around the globe.

‘Many readers and my fellow judges will agree that this isn’t necessarily so, and I would like to urge readers to continue to support their local wine merchants, as well as have the confidence to try some wines which might be somewhat off the beaten track! The Specialist Retailer categories are an incredible vote of confidence from the Decanter judges.’

In support of the drinks industry, and for the second year running, revenue from the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 will be donated to UK drinks industry charities The Drinks Trust and The Ben. Learn more about last year’s donation here.

The judging process & shortlist

Judged across three stages by our expert judging panel, led by Chairman Peter Richards MW, entries were examined based on what Decanter readers think is most important to them when purchasing wines: Quality, Value, Range, Service, Innovation and Performance. Learn more about the judging process here.

On judging this year’s entries, three-time judge Laura Clay commented, ‘Every year, the judging gets more and more difficult as the entrants become ever more innovative in what they offer their customers. For the most part we were in agreement however, and all those shortlisted should be justifiably proud.

‘Those who didn’t quite make the shortlist should know that the competition was fierce and that they all made our job supremely difficult.’

Peter Richards MW added, ‘In the nine years I’ve been chairing these awards, I’ve never seen such a dynamic, exciting, heart-warming set of entries. Covid-19 has changed wine retailing forever – in many ways for the better. It’s hastened change, opened the market up to positive disruption, and led to a boom in sales and innovation.

‘Now is a great time to be a wine lover in the UK – but the best wine retailers need our support and custom if they are to thrive. So I’d encourage people to check out the shortlists and awards, and seek out the retailers that appeal to them.’

Final results will be announced on Wednesday 6 October at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter. They will also be published on Decanter.com and included in Decanter magazine’s November 2021 Issue, on sale Wednesday 6 October.

Decanter Retailer Awards 2021 Shortlist

Local Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Mr & Mrs Fine Wine – The Wine Bank

St Andrews Wine Company

Carruthers & Kent

D. Byrne & Co

House of Townend

The Whalley Wine Shop

Averys

Local Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Cambridge Wine Merchants

WoodWinters Wines & Whiskies

The Oxford Wine Company

The Vine King

London Neighbourhood Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Diogenes the Dog

Handford Wines

Vindinista

Specialist Cellars

London Wine Shop of the Year Shortlist

Uncorcked

Noble Green Wines

Highbury Vintners

London Multi-Store of the Year Shortlist

Jeroboams

Philglas & Swiggot

Newcomer of the Year Shortlist

London Sake

Pop! Wines

The Grape Variety

The Sourcing Table

Wickhams

Wilding

Wine&Something

Green Champion Award Shortlist

Laithwaites

The Sourcing Table

The Vinorium

Wilding

Virtual Wine Experience Shortlist

Averys

Laithwaites

Naked Wines

The Wine Society

The Online Wine Tasting Club

Vinoteca

Vintage Wine and Port

Waitrose & Partners

Small Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Independent Wine

London Sake

The Sourcing Table

Wanderlust Wine

Midsize Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

House of Townend

James Nicholson Wine

Slurp Wine

Swig

Vinoteca

Large Online Retailer of the Year Shortlist

The Wine Society

Jeroboams

Bordeaux Index

Laithwaites

Lay & Wheeler

Naked Wines

National Wine Retailer of the Year Shortlist

Majestic Wine

Tanners Wines

Supermarket of the Year Shortlist

Marks & Spencer

Booths

Waitrose & Partners

Specialist Categories:

Australia Specialist Shortlist



The Vinorium

Majestic Wine

Bordeaux Specialist Shortlist



Bordeaux Index

Goedhuis & Co

Justerini & Brooks

Burgundy Specialist Shortlist



Goedhuis & Co

House of Townend

Justerini & Brooks

Lay & Wheeler

Stannary Wine

Central & Eastern Europe Specialist Shortlist

The Wine Society

Best of Hungary

Taste of Georgia

Novel Wines

Champagne & Sparkling Specialist Shortlist



The Whisky Exchange

Lay & Wheeler

Waitrose & Partners

Cambridge Wine Merchants

England & Wales Specialist Shortlist

Corkk

The British Wine Cellar

Grape Britannia

The English Vine

Waitrose & Partners

Wickhams

Germany Specialist Shortlist

Handford Wines

The WineBarn

Justerini & Brooks

Italy Specialist Shortlist

Atlas Fine Wines

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Goedhuis & Co

Jeroboams

Independent Wine

Noble Grape

The Oxford Wine Company

Uncorcked

Loire Specialist Shortlist

Lay & Wheeler

Majestic Wine

New Zealand Specialist Shortlist



Jeroboams

Majestic Wine

Rhone Specialist Shortlist



Carringtons

Justerini & Brooks

South Africa Specialist Shortlist

Museum Wines

Swig Wine

Lay & Wheeler

Handford Wines

Majestic Wine

Waitrose & Partners

South and Regional France Specialist Shortlist

Majestic Wine

The Wine Society

Spain Specialist Shortlist

Highbury Vintners

The Tapas Room

Flavours of Spain (L’Oculto)

Sweet & Fortified Specialist Shortlist

Vintage Wine and Port

Waitrose & Partners

Cambridge Wine Merchants

USA Specialist Shortlist

ALLY Wines

Majestic Wine

Wanderlust Wine

Wine Support Services:

En Primeur Campaign of the Year Shortlist

Goedhuis & Co (Burgundy Campaign)

Goedhuis & Co (Bordeaux Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Germany Campaign)

Justerini & Brooks (Burgundy Campaign)

Uncorked (Burgundy Campaign)

Subscription Wine Club of the Year Shortlist

Bat and Bottle Wine Merchants

Highbury Vintners

London Sake

Mummy Wine Club

The Little Fine Wine Company

The Sourcing Table

The Wine Society

The Online Wine Tasting Club

Judges’ Choice & Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year

Judges’ Choice is awarded at the judges’ discretion to highlight a retailer who is doing something different, innovative and creative. There is no shortlist for this category, but every entrant is considered. This category includes one runner-up and one winner.

Outstanding Wine Retailer of the Year is awarded to one retailer only and is selected from all entrants in all categories. This award is given to the retailer who, in the eyes of our panel of judges, has delivered the best wine retail experience for UK consumers between 1 June 2020 and 31 May 2021. There is no shortlist for this category.

Winners will be announced on Wednesday 6 October at 11am BST on @Decanter and @Decanterawards Instagram stories and Twitter. They will also be published on Decanter.com and included in Decanter magazine’s November 2021 Issue, on sale Wednesday 6 October.

Decanter Retailer Awards homepage