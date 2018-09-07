Decanter appoints Robin McMillan as new MD

Decanter has announced that Robin McMillan, formerly CEO of The Wine Society, is to be its new managing director.

Robin McMillan is set to begin his new role as Decanter’s managing director on Monday 10 September.

He will report to group managing director Andrea Davies at TI Media, previously known as Time Inc UK and owner of the 43-year-old wine media brand.

McMillan will be responsible for ensuring the continued strong performance of Decanter, as well as accelerating its international growth across key business areas such as Decanter Premium, Decanter magazine, events and awards.

Prior to joining Decanter, McMillan spent six years as CEO of The Wine Society in the UK. During his tenure, the Society said that its membership grew by more than 25,000 to stand at 140,000.

Before joining Wine Society, McMillan had been chief operating officer at Berry Bros & Rudd, one of the UK’s oldest wine merchants.

‘Having worked with two iconic British wine brands over the last 20 years I am delighted to be joining a third, especially at such an exciting time in Decanter’s 40 + year history,’ McMilland said.

‘We have a very talented team who have made Decanter the success story it is today and I very much look forward to working with all of them to build on that success further, taking advantage of the many opportunities the wine world has to offer.’

Andrea Davies added, ‘Robin joins us with a wealth of experience in the wine sector gained from his previous role as CEO of the Wine Society and, prior to that, a number of leading roles at Berry Bros & Rudd, including chief operating officer.

‘I look forward to working with Robin to build on our growth across all platforms and to continue to expand our international footprint.’

Decanter’s previous MD, Sarah Kemp, stepped down last year after more than 20 years at the helm and more than 30 years at the magazine in total.