Decanter World Wine Awards wins Event of the Year

“This award sought to recognise an outstanding event which successfully brought a community together, whether in person or online,” said the PPA.

“Our judges loved the tenacity of this event, remarking that it was bold and ambitious to run a live event safely during a pandemic. The logistical challenge was impressive, with over 16,000 wines being tasted and individually judged.

“Not only was the event itself a success, but it was 100% sustainable, using local suppliers, supporting smaller businesses in a tough climate and raising considerable funds for charities. Everything about this event was wonderful.”

Of course we’re delighted, and particular congratulations should go to our unflappable Head of Events & Awards, Victoria Stanage, and her hard-working and expert team: Natalie Earl, Simon Wright, Jordan Casewell, Jeanne Thexton, Danny John Casely and Shivani Tomar.

Our excellent judges, headed by Andrew Jefford and Sarah Jane Evans MW, and our marketing team, Alex Layton and Olivia Mason, share the glory too, along with Sonja van Praag’s commercial crew.

Now we’re off to open a bottle of something nice to celebrate. But with nearly 20,000 bottles currently at our HQ for this year’s awards, how do you choose..?