Delicato Family Wines to acquire Francis Ford Coppola Winery

The deal, which is still subject to regulatory approval, also includes the Francis Ford Coppola Winery facilities, the Virginia Dare Winery in Geyserville, CA, and the Archimedes Vineyard, located in Sonoma County as well.

The financial terms have yet to be disclosed, but the deal is expected to be finalized in July.

If approved, it will reportedly make Delicato – founded in 1924 and best known for brands like Bota Box, 1924, and Three Finger Jack – the fifth largest supplier of all U.S. wine above $11, the fifth largest supplier by volume across all price segments, and the third largest exporter of California wines. Delicato also has brands across California, Germany, and Chile.

The Coppola brands, like the Diamond Collection — the No. 3 brand in the U.S.’ super-premium category — will further round out Delicato’s portfolio and bolster production, which is around 17 million cases currently.

‘There’s a lot of synergies and their portfolio really does complement ours,’ said Delicato spokesman Brent Dodd.

‘Where there are opportunities in Delicato’s portfolio, they fit those opportunities, and that’s what we’re very much excited about. We’re not having to battle against our own strong brands.’

Coppola, 82, began his wine career in 1975 when he purchased the Gustave Niebaum vineyard on the historic Inglenook estate in Napa Valley, which he now owns in totality. He has a long-standing relationship with Delicato, as he’s purchased grapes and bulk wine from the company for his brands for years. As part of the sale, he will receive an equity stake in the company and join the board of directors.

‘When you look at his influence and his creativity in the industry, I think we’re excited to tap into that part, to what he’s well known for,’ said Dodd.

As for Inglenook and Domaine de Broglie Winery in Oregon’s Willamette Valley, Coppola will continue to own and run those independently.

Francis Ford Coppola Winery CEO Corey Beck will join Delicato in the transition as executive vice president of production and chief winemaker.