DOC Sicilia strengthens traceability with government-minted labels

Following the creation of the DOC Sicilia in November 2011, the region has taken a step further in guaranteeing the origin of traceability of DOC Sicilia wines by introducing mandatory government-minted labels on all its bottles.

The State label, which is mandatory only for DOCG wines (in Sicily this applies to Cerasuolo di Vittoria only) is an important marker and identifier of the most important Italian DOCs: each label shows a unique alphanumeric code that traces the entire production process, from vineyard to bottle. ‘This represents an important innovation that guarantees the traceability of all our bottles’ life stages,’ said Antonio Rallo, chairman of the board of directors of the Consorzio di Tutela Vini Doc Sicilia.

The steadily growing production of DOC Sicilia bottles sold the world over has significantly increased the risk of counterfeiting and of the improper use of the Denomination in foreign markets. The Consorzio therefore led lobbying efforts to introduce the labels, a measure that took effect on 1 January 2022. ‘If, on the one hand, the continuous growth of DOC Sicilia wines sold in Europe and around the world rewards the work of the island’s wineries, on the other hand it requires strengthening supervision. The introduction of the labels… thus protects both consumers and producers who respect the rules of DOC Sicilia brands.’ added Rallo.

Having become a staple on wine shelves and wine lists around the world – and much loved for delivering value-for-money and diversity across its different terroirs, landscapes and microclimates – Sicily has faced the spectrum of wine fraud plaguing some of the most popular European regions.

This latest measure should now help consumers and retailers alike, giving them more confidence when buying a bottle of DOC Sicilia wine.

