Rare Domaine Ponsot wine auction tops £1m in sales – Christie’s

Christie’s said the Geneva-based sale, which included more than 400 bottles of Domaine Ponsot wines split into 261 lots, achieved a total of around CHF1.345m (almost £1.2m).

All lots found buyers in the auction, held to mark Domaine Ponsot’s 150th anniversary, Christie’s said.

Its results again highlight top Burgundy’s allure. The appeal of wines sourced direct from the Domaine may also have inspired strong bidding.

Prior to the sale, Edwin Vos, head of Christie’s’ international wine and spirits department, described ‘a once in a lifetime opportunity to acquire wines from the [Domaine’s] library collection, as well as never before released large formats of the famous Clos de la Roche and other grand crus’.

Sale highlights included a two-magnum lot of Clos de la Roche, Cuvée Vieilles Vignes 1985, which fetched CHF52,500 (£46,500; pre-sale high estimate: CHF20,000).

A magnum of Griotte-Chambertin 1990 fetched CHF10,625 (high e: CHF3,000), and a magnum of Clos de la Roche 1959, recorked in the 1990s, fetched CHF35,000 (high e: CHF20,000).

Three bottles of Ponsot, Morey-St-Denis ‘Monts Luisants’ (Blanc, Aligoté) fetched CHF8,750 (high e: CHF1,300). It featured one bottle each of the 1961, 1966 and 1969 vintages, recorked towards the end of the 1990s, Christie’s’ auction notes said.

A charity lot, featuring a barrel of Clos de la Roche, Cuvée Hippolyte 2022, sold to a Taiwanese collector for CHF175,000 (high e: CHF100,000), including buyer’s premium, Christie’s said.

Hammer-price proceeds from this lot will be donated to the charity ‘A Chacun son Everest’, which supports children afflicted by cancer or leukaemia, the auction house added.

‘Domaine Ponsot is one of the most highly regarded Burgundy wine producers with a long history going back to 1872,’ said Vos.

Strong results in the auction also ‘demonstrate Christie’s’ international outreach, and the global demand for outstanding Burgundy wines from both existing clients and new collectors’, he said.

Christie’s said 21% of auction registrants were first-time bidders.

Related articles