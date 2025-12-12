DWWA winners tasting in the heart of South Korea

On Friday 28 November, wine lovers and trade gathered in Seoul’s Gangnam district in the heart of South Korea, for an spectacular walk around tasting.
For the event, Decanter teamed up with Winevision, one of South Korea’s most respected and widely-recognised wine and spirit educational institutions. Hosted at Winevision’s headquarters and organised by co-owner, leading educator and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, the tasting showcased more than 80 award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025.
Attendees had the opportunity to sample an impressive range of styles from 19 countries. From Old World to New World expressions, and from sparkling and rosé wines to sweets and fortified styles, the breadth, diversity and quality of the DWWA winners was unmistakable.
Among the selection were 11 of last year’s 50 Best in Show winners and 30 Platinum winners, all scoring 97 points. There were also 27 Gold, 11 Silver and six Bronze medal winners.
The wines were organised by country across two floors, allowing guests to explore the depth of styles and winners from each region. On the ground floor, guests were welcomed with the sparkling and fortified selection, including five outstanding Platinum winners from Australia, Portugal and Spain.
Both wine enthusiasts and trade professionals were impressed by the calibre of the wines on show, engaging with organisers about the competition, its rigorous judging process and the wines’ producers.
This showcase in Seoul is the largest DWWA walk-around tasting outside the UK, underlining the continued growth of the wine scene in South Korea and across Asia.
Discover below the DWWA 2025 award-winning wines available to taste at this outstanding event in Seoul, presented in partnership with Winevision.
Argentina
- Rutini, Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Durigutti Family Winemakers, Tinto Del Pueblo Las Compuertas, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points
- Durigutti Family Winemakers, Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points
- Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2023 | Gold, 95 points
Australia
- Giant Steps, Tarraford Vineyard Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2023 | Gold, 96 points
- Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Tyrrell’s, Winemaker’s Selection Vat 9 Shiraz, Hunter Valley, New South Wales 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Yarra Yering, Agincourt Cabernet-Malbec, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Gralyn Estate, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023 | Gold, 95 points
Austria
- Kracher, Nummer 5 Scheurebe TBA, Burgenland 2021 | Platinum, 97 points
Canada
- La Belle Alliance, Toujours, Quebec 2020 | Silver, 90 points
Chile
- Viña Casa Solís, Reserva La Piqueta Syrah, Colchagua 2024 | Gold, 95 points
- Antiyal, Viñedo Escorial Carmenère, Maipó Valley 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Casas Patronales, Vigno, Cauquenes, Maule 2022 | Gold, 95 points
France
- Château Bastor-Lamontagne, Sauternes, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show 97 points
- Domaine De Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Alône, Sable, Vin de France, Provence 2023 | Silver, 92 points
- Château de Parenchère, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points
- Château De Parenchère, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Château L’Éperon, L’Éclat du Château L’Éperon, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points
- Château Brown, Le Colombier De Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Château Le Bon Pasteur, Pomerol, Bordeaux 2022 | Silver, 92 points
- Château Tour De Yon, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- André Lurton, Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Domaines Bonfils, Château Vaugelas V, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Domaines Bonfils, Château Capitoul Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Lionel Gosseaume, Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Maison Camille, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2023 | Platinum, 97 points
- Château Courac, Côtes du Rhône, Rhône 2024 | Platinum, 97 points
- Domaine Sarrabelle, In Vinum, Gaillac, Southwest France 2019 | Platinum, 97 points
Germany
- Weingut Korrell, Paradies Riesling, Auslese, Nahe 2023 | Gold, 96 points
- Weingut Korrell, Riesling, Nahe 2023 | Silver, 90 points
- Weingut Korrell, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2023 | Silver, 90 points
Greece
- Uwc Samos, Nectar, Samos, Aegean Islands 2018 | Platinum, 97 points
- Santo Wines, Grand Reserve Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points
Hungary
- Kancellár, Olaszrizling, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton 2021 | Gold, 95 points
- Dobogó Pincészet, Furmint, Tokaj 2021 | Gold, 96 points
Italy
- Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Blasi Cantina, Mammamia Passito, Umbria, Umbria 2008 | Gold, 95 points
- Zýmē Di Celestino Gaspari, From Black to White, Veneto 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Blasi Cantina, 1742 Metodo Classico Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità NV | Bronze, 87 points
- Palladino, Del Comune Di Serralunga D’alba, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Platinum, 97 points
- Diego Morra, Del Comune Di Verduno, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno, Cannubi, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Tenuta Meraviglia, Maestro Di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Mastrojanni, Vigna Schiena D’asino, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points
- Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points
- Castello Di Meleto, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Tenuta Valdipiatta, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany 2021 | Platinum, 97 points
- Blasi Cantina, Cabernet Franc, Umbria, Umbria 2022 | Bronze, 88 points
- La Collina dei Ciliegi, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2020 | Platinum, 97 points
- Cantina Sabaini, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva, Veneto 2015 | Platinum, 97 points
Moldova
- Purcari, Limited Edition Saperavi, Stefan Voda 2023 | Gold, 96 points
- Purcari, 1827 Merlot, Stefan Voda 2023 | Gold, 95 points
New Zealand
- Hunter’s Wines, Miru Miru Brut, Marlborough NV | Gold, 95 points
- Rohe, Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough 2024 | Gold, 96 points
- Spy Valley, Envoy Johnson Sauvignon Blanc, Waihopai Valley, Marlborough 2021 | Gold, 95 points
Portugal
- Kopke, 40 Year Old, White, Port NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Kopke, White, Port 2002 | Platinum, 97 points
- Kopke, Colheita, Port 1976 | Platinum, 97 points
Slovenia
- Vinakoper, Capris Primovero, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2023 | Silver, 90 points
- Vinakoper, Capo d’Istria 1072, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2022 | Gold, 96 points
South Africa
- Waterkloof, Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Hasher Family, Batrachella Pinotage, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
Spain
- Adegas Valmiñor, Albariño, Rías Baixas 2024 | Platinum, 97 points
- Jade Select, Parea 23 Tempranillo Blanco, Reserva, Rioja 2017 | Silver, 92 points
- Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda NV | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodega Brotons, Fondillón Gran Reserva, Alicante 1970 | Platinum, 97 points
- Bodega San Gregorio, Las Martas Garnacha, Calatayud 2023 | Silver, 90 points
- Cellers Unió, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant 2023 | Gold, 95 points
- Vall Llach, Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Don Bernardino, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points
- Don Sancho De Londoño, Real De A 8, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2018 | Bronze, 88 points
Switzerland
- Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2023 | Silver, 92 points
- Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Sother, Domaine de Manoir Assemblage Rouge, Vaud 2023 | Bronze, 89 points
United Kingdom
- Oxney Organic Estate, Blanc De Blancs Extra Brut, East Sussex, England 2019 | Gold, 95 points
United States
- Domaine Serene, Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2022 | Platinum, 97 points
- L’ecole Nº 41, Merlot, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2022 | Silver, 91 points
- L’ecole Nº 41, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2021 | Silver, 90 points
- L’ecole Nº 41, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2022 | Gold, 95 points
- Watermill, Hallowed Stones Syrah, Oregon 2021 | Gold, 95 points
- Watermill, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Oregon 2020 | Gold, 95 points