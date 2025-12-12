DWWA winners tasting in the heart of South Korea

On Friday 28 November, wine lovers and trade gathered in Seoul’s Gangnam district in the heart of South Korea, for an spectacular walk around tasting.

For the event, Decanter teamed up with Winevision, one of South Korea’s most respected and widely-recognised wine and spirit educational institutions. Hosted at Winevision’s headquarters and organised by co-owner, leading educator and DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, the tasting showcased more than 80 award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2025.

Attendees had the opportunity to sample an impressive range of styles from 19 countries. From Old World to New World expressions, and from sparkling and rosé wines to sweets and fortified styles, the breadth, diversity and quality of the DWWA winners was unmistakable.

Among the selection were 11 of last year’s 50 Best in Show winners and 30 Platinum winners, all scoring 97 points. There were also 27 Gold, 11 Silver and six Bronze medal winners.

The wines were organised by country across two floors, allowing guests to explore the depth of styles and winners from each region. On the ground floor, guests were welcomed with the sparkling and fortified selection, including five outstanding Platinum winners from Australia, Portugal and Spain.

Both wine enthusiasts and trade professionals were impressed by the calibre of the wines on show, engaging with organisers about the competition, its rigorous judging process and the wines’ producers.

This showcase in Seoul is the largest DWWA walk-around tasting outside the UK, underlining the continued growth of the wine scene in South Korea and across Asia.

Discover below the DWWA 2025 award-winning wines available to taste at this outstanding event in Seoul, presented in partnership with Winevision.

Argentina

Rutini , Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Single Vineyard Malbec, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points Durigutti Family Winemakers , Tinto Del Pueblo Las Compuertas, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points

, Tinto Del Pueblo Las Compuertas, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points Durigutti Family Winemakers , Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points

, Proyecto Las Compuertas Malbec 5 Suelos, Las Compuertas, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2024 | Platinum, 97 points Trivento, Golden Reserve Malbec, Luján de Cuyo, Mendoza 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Australia

Giant Steps , Tarraford Vineyard Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2023 | Gold, 96 points

, Tarraford Vineyard Chardonnay, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2023 | Gold, 96 points Gralyn Estate, Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points

Museum Rare Muscat, Margaret River, Western Australia NV | Platinum, 97 points Tyrrell’s, Winemaker’s Selection Vat 9 Shiraz, Hunter Valley, New South Wales 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Winemaker’s Selection Vat 9 Shiraz, Hunter Valley, New South Wales 2023 | Gold, 95 points Yarra Yering, Agincourt Cabernet-Malbec, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Agincourt Cabernet-Malbec, Yarra Valley, Victoria 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Gralyn Estate, Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon, Margaret River, Western Australia 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Austria

Kracher, Nummer 5 Scheurebe TBA, Burgenland 2021 | Platinum, 97 points

Canada

La Belle Alliance, Toujours, Quebec 2020 | Silver, 90 points

Chile

Viña Casa Solís , Reserva La Piqueta Syrah, Colchagua 2024 | Gold, 95 points

, Reserva La Piqueta Syrah, Colchagua 2024 | Gold, 95 points Antiyal, Viñedo Escorial Carmenère, Maipó Valley 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points

Viñedo Escorial Carmenère, Maipó Valley 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points Casas Patronales, Vigno, Cauquenes, Maule 2022 | Gold, 95 points

France

Château Bastor-Lamontagne , Sauternes, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show 97 points

, Sauternes, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show 97 points Domaine De Métifiot, Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Les Baux-de-Provence, Provence 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Domaine Alône, Sable , Vin de France, Provence 2023 | Silver, 92 points

, Vin de France, Provence 2023 | Silver, 92 points Château de Parenchère , Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points

, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points Château De Parenchère , Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Gold, 95 points

, Esprit, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Gold, 95 points Château L’Éperon , L’Éclat du Château L’Éperon, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points

, L’Éclat du Château L’Éperon, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux 2022 | Bronze, 88 points Château Brown , Le Colombier De Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

, Le Colombier De Brown, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Château Le Bon Pasteur , Pomerol, Bordeaux 2022 | Silver, 92 points

, Pomerol, Bordeaux 2022 | Silver, 92 points Château Tour De Yon , Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

, Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux 2022 | Platinum, 97 points André Lurton, Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show, 97 points

Château de Rochemorin, Pessac-Léognan, Bordeaux 2022 | Best in Show, 97 points Domaines Bonfils, Château Vaugelas V, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Château Vaugelas V, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Domaines Bonfils, Château Capitoul Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Château Capitoul Maelma, Languedoc La Clape, Languedoc-Roussillon 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Lionel Gosseaume, Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Les Marcottes, Touraine, Loire 2023 | Gold, 95 points Maison Camille, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2023 | Platinum, 97 points

Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône 2023 | Platinum, 97 points Château Courac, Côtes du Rhône, Rhône 2024 | Platinum, 97 points

Côtes du Rhône, Rhône 2024 | Platinum, 97 points Domaine Sarrabelle, In Vinum, Gaillac, Southwest France 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Germany

Weingut Korrell , Paradies Riesling, Auslese, Nahe 2023 | Gold, 96 points

, Paradies Riesling, Auslese, Nahe 2023 | Gold, 96 points Weingut Korrell , Riesling, Nahe 2023 | Silver, 90 points

, Riesling, Nahe 2023 | Silver, 90 points Weingut Korrell, Kreuznacher Paradies Riesling, Nahe 2023 | Silver, 90 points

Greece

Uwc Samos , Nectar, Samos, Aegean Islands 2018 | Platinum, 97 points

, Nectar, Samos, Aegean Islands 2018 | Platinum, 97 points Santo Wines, Grand Reserve Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Grand Reserve Assyrtiko, Santorini, Aegean Islands 2022 | Platinum, 97 points Ktima Gerovassiliou, Single Vineyard Malagousia, Epanomi, Macedonia 2024 | Best in Show, 97 points

Hungary

Kancellár, Olaszrizling, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton 2021 | Gold, 95 points

Olaszrizling, Nagy-Somlói, Balaton 2021 | Gold, 95 points Dobogó Pincészet, Furmint, Tokaj 2021 | Gold, 96 points

Italy

Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche 2023 | Gold, 95 points

Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche 2023 | Gold, 95 points Donnafugata, Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

Ben Ryé, Passito di Pantelleria, Sicily 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points Blasi Cantina, Mammamia Passito, Umbria, Umbria 2008 | Gold, 95 points

Mammamia Passito, Umbria, Umbria 2008 | Gold, 95 points Zýmē Di Celestino Gaspari, From Black to White, Veneto 2022 | Gold, 95 points

From Black to White, Veneto 2022 | Gold, 95 points Blasi Cantina, 1742 Metodo Classico Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità NV | Bronze, 87 points

1742 Metodo Classico Pas Dosé, Vino Spumante di Qualità NV | Bronze, 87 points Palladino, Del Comune Di Serralunga D’alba, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Platinum, 97 points

Del Comune Di Serralunga D’alba, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Platinum, 97 points Diego Morra, Del Comune Di Verduno, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points

Del Comune Di Verduno, Barolo, Piedmont 2021 | Best in Show, 97 points Fratelli Serio & Battista Borgogno , Cannubi, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Cannubi, Barolo Riserva, Piedmont 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points Tenuta Meraviglia , Maestro Di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Maestro Di Cava, Bolgheri Superiore, Tuscany 2020 | Best in Show, 97 points Mastrojanni, Vigna Schiena D’asino, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Vigna Schiena D’asino, Brunello di Montalcino, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points Capanna, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points

Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany 2019 | Platinum, 97 points Castello Di Meleto , Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Tenuta Valdipiatta, Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany 2021 | Platinum, 97 points

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Tuscany 2021 | Platinum, 97 points Blasi Cantina , Cabernet Franc, Umbria, Umbria 2022 | Bronze, 88 points

, Cabernet Franc, Umbria, Umbria 2022 | Bronze, 88 points La Collina dei Ciliegi, Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2020 | Platinum, 97 points

Amarone della Valpolicella, Veneto 2020 | Platinum, 97 points Cantina Sabaini, Amarone della Valpolicella Riserva, Veneto 2015 | Platinum, 97 points

Moldova

Purcari, Limited Edition Saperavi, Stefan Voda 2023 | Gold, 96 points

Limited Edition Saperavi, Stefan Voda 2023 | Gold, 96 points Purcari, 1827 Merlot, Stefan Voda 2023 | Gold, 95 points

New Zealand

Hunter’s Wines , Miru Miru Brut, Marlborough NV | Gold, 95 points

, Miru Miru Brut, Marlborough NV | Gold, 95 points Rohe, Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough 2024 | Gold, 96 points

Sauvignon Blanc, Rapaura, Marlborough 2024 | Gold, 96 points Spy Valley, Envoy Johnson Sauvignon Blanc, Waihopai Valley, Marlborough 2021 | Gold, 95 points

Portugal

Kopke, 40 Year Old, White, Port NV | Platinum, 97 points

40 Year Old, White, Port NV | Platinum, 97 points Kopke, White, Port 2002 | Platinum, 97 points

White, Port 2002 | Platinum, 97 points Kopke, Colheita, Port 1976 | Platinum, 97 points

Slovenia

Vinakoper, Capris Primovero, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2023 | Silver, 90 points

Capris Primovero, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2023 | Silver, 90 points Vinakoper, Capo d’Istria 1072, Slovenska Istra, Primorska 2022 | Gold, 96 points

South Africa

Waterkloof, Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Circumstance Cabernet Sauvignon, Stellenbosch 2022 | Gold, 95 points Hasher Family, Batrachella Pinotage, Upper Hemel-en-Aarde Valley, Walker Bay 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

Spain

Adegas Valmiñor , Albariño, Rías Baixas 2024 | Platinum, 97 points

, Albariño, Rías Baixas 2024 | Platinum, 97 points Jade Select , Parea 23 Tempranillo Blanco, Reserva, Rioja 2017 | Silver, 92 points

, Parea 23 Tempranillo Blanco, Reserva, Rioja 2017 | Silver, 92 points Bodega Cuatro Rayas, 61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda NV | Platinum, 97 points

61 Dorado en Rama, Rueda NV | Platinum, 97 points Bodega Brotons , Fondillón Gran Reserva, Alicante 1970 | Platinum, 97 points

, Fondillón Gran Reserva, Alicante 1970 | Platinum, 97 points Bodega San Gregorio , Las Martas Garnacha, Calatayud 2023 | Silver, 90 points

, Las Martas Garnacha, Calatayud 2023 | Silver, 90 points Cellers Unió , Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant 2023 | Gold, 95 points

, Perlat Garnatxa, Montsant 2023 | Gold, 95 points Vall Llach , Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points

, Mas de la Rosa Gran Vinya Classificada, Priorat 2023 | Best in Show, 97 points Don Bernardino , La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points

, La Capona Amandi, Ribeira Sacra 2019 | Best in Show, 97 points Don Sancho De Londoño, Real De A 8, Gran Reserva, Rioja 2018 | Bronze, 88 points

Switzerland

Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2023 | Silver, 92 points

Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2023 | Silver, 92 points Sother, Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2022 | Gold, 95 points

Château De Malessert 1er Grand Cru Chasselas, La Côte, Vaud 2022 | Gold, 95 points Sother, Domaine de Manoir Assemblage Rouge, Vaud 2023 | Bronze, 89 points

United Kingdom

Oxney Organic Estate, Blanc De Blancs Extra Brut, East Sussex, England 2019 | Gold, 95 points

United States

Domaine Serene , Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2022 | Platinum, 97 points

, Yamhill Cuvée Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2022 | Platinum, 97 points L’ecole Nº 41 , Merlot, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2022 | Silver, 91 points

, Merlot, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2022 | Silver, 91 points L’ecole Nº 41 , Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2021 | Silver, 90 points

, Cabernet Sauvignon, Columbia Valley, Washington State 2021 | Silver, 90 points L’ecole Nº 41 , Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2022 | Gold, 95 points

, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Washington State 2022 | Gold, 95 points Watermill, Hallowed Stones Syrah, Oregon 2021 | Gold, 95 points

Hallowed Stones Syrah, Oregon 2021 | Gold, 95 points Watermill, Cabernet Sauvignon, Walla Walla Valley, Oregon 2020 | Gold, 95 points

Related articles