Explore the iconic Champagne region: Join us on this exclusive tour

The exclusive tour, which comprises visits to renowned Champagne houses like Pommery and Bollinger, has been carefully curated by Decanter’s Champagne correspondent Tom Hewson. It offers you the opportunity to learn about everything from grape to bottle, all while enjoying tastings of some of the world’s finest Champagnes paired with seasonal, traditional French cuisine. You’ll spend five nights in the regions’s luxurious five-star La Caserne Chanzy Hotel & Spa in Reims.

‘There’s never been a better time to put aside any

preconceptions about houses, brands, growers

and styles and immerse yourself in a 360-degree

picture of modern champagne in the hands of

its most insightful creator.’ Tom Hewson, Decanter’s Champagne correspondent

Whether you’re a Champagne enthusiast or simply curious to learn more about what goes into the famous bubbles, this tour is bound to leave you eager for more.

Take a look at the trip brochure for an exclusive look at the itinerary.

Due to the exclusivity of this trip, spaces are strictly limited.

