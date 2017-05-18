First Taste: The new Hugel Schoelhammer 2008

Decanter's Sarah Kemp gets a first taste of the Hugel Schoelhammer 2008.
The 12th and 13th generation of the Hugel family were in London this week to launch their second vintage of Schoelhammer, the 2008 vintage.
Winemaker Marc Hugel was joined by his nephew, the late Etienne Hugel’s son, Jean-Frédéric, showed the Schoelhammer 2008, of which only 2,534 bottles have been made. There are no half bottles.
Jean-Frédéric said that the Schoelhammer Riesling was 80% terroir and 20% grape variety, the inverse of Hugel’s classic Riesling. ‘This is the Montrachet of Alsace,’ he said, referencing a Burgundy star.
With the passion for which his father was renown, he said that in 2008 ‘we had a cool July and August followed by an Indian summer which led to a long ripening of the grapes’.
2018 update: Hugel Schoelhammer: The first three vintages compared
Schoelhammer comes from the heart of the historic Schoenenbourg vineyard, which overlooks Riquewihr. It is made from 30 south-facing rows, mid-slope and was the first Hugel parcel to be organically farmed.
First taste: Hugel Schoelhammer 2008
Price: To be confirmed
Pricing and stockist details will be updated shortly. The wine is currently being distributed to stockists.
