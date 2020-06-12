Foley Family Wines buys Sonoma’s Ferrari-Carano

Foley Family Wines has agreed to purchase Sonoma County-based Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery for an undisclosed fee, the two companies announced this week.

The move gives Foley Family Wines access to a further 495 hectares (1,223 acres) of vineyard spread across 21 sites covering Alexander Valley, Russian River Valley and Dry Creek Valley in Sonoma County, Carneros in Napa Valley, plus Mendocino Ridge and also Anderson Valley.

Total land acquired is 1,288ha (3,183 acres) and the deal also includes Ferrari-Carano’s estate winery in Dry Creek Valley, plus its Villa Fiore tasting room, and the PreVail Mountain winery in Alexander Valley.

While financial details were not disclosed, the deal marks a significant expansion for Foley Family Wines.

‘Their established reputation for quality wines, their dedication to responsible environmental stewardship, and their commitment to exceptional hospitality are all perfectly aligned with our priorities,’ said Bill Foley, CEO of the Foley Family Wines, which he founded back in 1996.

Ferrrari-Carano is best-known for its Sauvignon Blanc – or Fumé Blanc – and its Chardonnay wines produced at its estate winery, but it also makes an estate Cabernet Sauvignon, plus Pinot Noir and a Tuscan-style red blend.

Rhonda Carano, Ferrari-Carano’s founder and CEO, said, ‘Foley Family Wines has shown that they value the individual character of each of their estate wineries. We know that the reputation we’ve worked hard to build over the last four decades is in good hands.’

Several residential properties and a temperature-controlled warehouse are also included in the deal.

