Food and drink streaming service SommTV launched

SommTV features original shows and feature films, licensed films—like “Bottle Shock” and “Super Size Me”—and live masterclasses that entertain, educate, and dive deep into topics within wine, food, and other craft beverages, from coffee to sake.

The platform will launch at full scale in March, 2020, but is available now to subscribers during a charter period for an introductory price of $9.99 per month or $74.99 per year. The app is available for streaming on an array of devices, including Apple and Android products, Roku, and Amazon Fire.

‘There’s a massive changing landscape within the entertainment industry and the way people are digesting content. We had a lot of stuff we wanted to make, but we really couldn’t because there wasn’t a platform to put it on,’ said Jason Wise, SommTV creator and director of the “Somm” films.

‘This is for anybody who has wanted the inside baseball from many different fields within the culinary world. It provides insane access to wineries and kitchens that people could never go to or be apart of.’

SommTV original shows and films will feature many familiar faces from the “Somm” films; the first episode of a series called “Cellar Stories,” for instance, tracks a bottle of 1942 Château d’Yquem that was possibly made by Nazis during WWII and stars “Somm” veterans Dustin Wilson and Steven Spurrier.

But Wise said he’s focused on having SommTV represent the real-life diversity of the wine and culinary industries and thus viewers can expect to be introduced to more women and people of color than previously seen in his films.

To access, SommTV, subscribe at sommtv.com and then download the app on your device.