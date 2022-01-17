Freixenet Copestick acquires Bolney Wine Estate

One the pioneering English wine estates, Bolney has a portfolio of sparkling and still wines that have won several awards. It was founded in 1972 by Janet and Rodney Pratt and is now run by their daughter, and winemaker, Sam Linter.

Commenting on the acquisition, Freixenet Copestick — the UK and Ireland arm of Henkell Freixenet — said it was sure it had found ‘the perfect winery’.

MD Robin Copestick said: ‘The sparkling wines are excellent and the business is excellently run by Samantha Linter.’

As part of the deal, Linter will work closely with the Henkell Freixenet and Freixenet Copestick teams as MD. ‘Together we aim to realise the opportunities of English sparkling wine and continue to grow Bolney Wine Estate’s position,’ said Copestick.

Referring to the move as a ‘new chapter for Bolney Wine Estate’, Linter added: ‘Over the past 50 years my family and I have worked hard to bring Bolney to where it is today.

‘I am now very much looking forward to working with Freixenet Copestick and helping to develop Bolney within the group nationally and internationally.’

As producers of Champagne, Crémant, Cava, Prosecco and sparkling wines of various origins, Henkell Freixenet said it was ‘delighted’ to add English sparkling wine to its portfolio.

“We are convinced that as the global market leader in the sparkling wine market, we can further strengthen the image of English sparkling nationally and internationally,’ CEO Dr Andreas Brokemper said.

The wines of Bolney will be available immediately from the Freixenet Copestick sales team as well as Jascots Wine Merchants — the London on-trade supplier bought out of administration by Freixenet Copestick in December 2020 — and via its Slurp eCommerce website.

The deal was completed on 14 January and announced late that day.

Related articles