Investment start-up Vint appoints wine director

Lapierre, a Master of Wine since 2013, is already part of Vint’s investment committee and will step into the new director of wine role as the group looks to grow.

He joins Vint from the California-based Vinfolio fine wine group, where he most recently served as president.

Vint is one of several groups that has said it wants to make investing in wine as an alternative asset more accessible.

Founded in 2019, the group has since 2021 specialised in offering Securities & Exchange Commission-qualified shares in fine wine and spirits collections to US-based customers. Wines are insured and held with professional storage firms, Vint said previously.

Lapierre is tasked with leading an expansion of the group’s network of producers and suppliers, plus helping to create new collections and products.

Returns for wine investors are never guaranteed, but Lapierre will also help decide when to ‘exit’ collections to increase customers’ chances of success.

Vint’s cofounder and CEO, Nick King, said, ‘As Vint enters the next phase of growth, Adam’s deep roots in the industry will be instrumental in helping to scale our networks and build new relationships.’

Lapierre has also been director of purchasing at retailer Lidl, as well as national sales manager at fine wine importer Frederick Wildman and Sons.

He said that he aligns strongly with Vint’s focus on ‘accessibility and transparency’ and added, ‘I look forward to working with Nick [King] to establish new ways to deliver on that mission and to support Vint’s growing presence in the market.’

On 14 June, Vint announced the launch of a collection of 12 bottles of assorted Domaine de la Romanée-Conti wines from the 2011 vintage. It offered 530 shares at $100-a-share. The collection was listed as sold out at the time of writing.

