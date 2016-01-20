Jackson Family Wines buys Oregon winery site

Jackson Family Wines has continued its investment in Oregon with the $4.6m acquisition of a former airline headquarters as a potential winemaking base.

Jackson Family Wines Oregon deal

The company completed the purchase on Friday of the Evergreen property in McMinnville, the former corporate headquarters of Evergreen International Airlines, which filed for bankruptcy at the end of 2013.

A judge backed the deal following a reportedly ‘heated’ auction in October, according to local reports.

The acquisition follows a number of vineyard purchases by Jackson Family Wines in recent years, including the Zena Crown vineyard and land at Solena Estate.

Reportedly attracted by Oregon’s cheaper land prices in comparison to California, the company has also bought hillside vineyard Gran Moraine in the Yamhill-Carlton district and the unplanted Maple Grove vineyard further south.

‘The central location of the Evergreen site is convenient to all our Willamette Valley vineyards,’ said a Jackson Family Wines spokesperson.

‘Our long-term plans include development of a wine production facility, though we don’t have a timeline or specifics to share at this point.’

She added: ‘Jackson Family Wines is committed to making world-class wines in Oregon, and we’ve been consistently impressed by the quality of grapes, the refined wines and collegiality of the local winemaking community there.’