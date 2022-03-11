Join Decanter in New York for its debut Fine Wine Encounter

Decanter is excited to announce the debut of the world-renowned Decanter Fine Wine Encounter event in New York City, home to one of the most exciting wine scenes, on Saturday 18th June 2022.

Tickets are now on sale.

Join us in New York to taste, savour and enjoy outstanding fine wines and meet 50 of the world’s most prestigious producers for the Grand Tasting, each personally invited by Decanter. From London to Shanghai and now New York, this unique event will allow you to taste a wide range of classic and modern wines and attend world-class masterclasses.

The Grand Tasting is at the heart of Decanter Fine Wine Encounters and will take place in the beautiful Bay Room, on the 60th floor of Manhatta featuring breathtaking panoramic views of Manhattan and its surrounding waterways. Set to be a truly unforgettable experience, producers will showcase four wines each with one being a very special bottle specifically selected from the winery’s cellar.

You will also have the opportunity to attend four exceptional masterclasses throughout the day.

Learn from the experts at our world-class 75-minute tutored tastings:

Masterclass 1 10:30am – 11:45am – Champagne Krug – The Art of Creation with Jérôme Jacoillot

Masterclass 2 12:45pm – 2pm – Charles Curtis MW’s Favorite Burgundies

Masterclass 3 3pm – 4.15pm – Château Margaux with Alexis Leven-Mentzelopoulos

Masterclass 4 5:15pm – 6.30pm – Brunello di Montalcino – a Study of Contrasts with Michaela Morris

Whether you are New York dwellers or short-term visitors, tickets are strictly limited so make sure you don’t miss out.