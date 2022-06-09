Kylie Minogue launches her wine range in the US

The ‘Spinning Around’ singer launched the wines on her birthday in 2020 as part of a collaboration with London-based Benchmark Drinks.

The firm, founded by former Accolade Wines chief executive Paul Schaafsma, specialises in celebrity partnerships. It has also launched wines in tandem with Sarah Jessica Parker, Ian Botham and Graham Norton.

Yet the Kylie Minogue range has been one of the star performers, selling 3.5 million bottles in the UK and a further 1.5 million bottles in 15 international markets.

Now it is heading stateside. Minogue launched the wines at the iconic Carlyle Hotel – a bastion of Upper East Side sophistication in New York City – this week.

Guests included Lucy Liu, Christian Siriano, Derek Blasberg, Coco Rocha and Proenza Schouler, among other famous names.

Minogue treated the attendees to an intimate performance of her greatest hits: ‘Spinning Around’, ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’, ‘Love at First Sight’, and, from her last album, ‘Say Something’.

The full range was on display, including her signature rosé, made from Carignan and Cabernet, and her rosé Prosecco. It also includes premium wines, such as the Yarra Valley Pinot Noir.

‘I am absolutely thrilled to be launching Kylie Minogue rosés in America,’ Minogue said. ‘It has been a dream of mine to introduce Kylie Minogue Wines to the US, so this is a very special moment for me.

‘I can’t wait for Americans to be able to enjoy, and fall in love with these beautiful rosé wines.’

The wines are available in various states, including New York, California, Florida, Texas, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Ohio.

Minogue said performing at the famous Café Carlyle in the Big Apple was a ‘pinch-me moment’.

‘Thank you to the team and bar staff at Rosewood for such a special launch for Kylie Minogue wines here in the US,’ she added.

Minogue recently succeeded in preventing reality TV star Kylie Jenner from trademarking her name. Jenner was not even born when Minogue released her greatest hits album, which surged to the top of the UK charts in 1992.

Her legal team described Jenner as a ‘secondary reality television personality’ compared to Minogue, who was described as an ‘internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as Kylie’. The Patent Office declined Jenner’s application for the trademark.

