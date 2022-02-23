Leonardo DiCaprio invests in Champagne Telmont

Founded in 1912, the Champagne house is based in Damery, near Epernay. Production is currently led by fourth-generation cellar master and head of viticulture Bertrand Lhôpital.

Telmont prides itself on its green credentials, which the brand claims motivated DiCaprio’s determination to get financially involved.

‘Leonardo DiCaprio’s decision to become a shareholder sends Telmont a strong message of support that will encourage us as we carry out our ambitious plans,’ said Ludovic du Plessis, chairman and shareholder of Champagne Telmont.

‘We share the same convictions and the same commitment to protecting the environment. The House has one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, but both firmly rooted in the terroir. We aim to act in the name of Mother Nature in everything we do.’

The Champagne house earned its first organic agriculture certification for part of its vineyards in 2017. It aims to convert to organic its remaining vineyard land by 2025 and plans to help its partner growers achieve full conversion by 2031.

Furthermore, Telmont claims to be committed to protecting biodiversity across its estate and to reducing its environmental footprint. In June 2021, it scrapped the use of gift boxes. It also limited its packaging to classic green sparkling wine bottles made from 85% recycled glass while avoiding clear bottles made with no recycled material.

DiCaprio said: ‘Champagne Telmont, together with its partner wine-growers, has set its sights on producing 100% organic Champagne, ensuring a completely sustainable production lifecycle in the coming years.

‘From protecting biodiversity on its land, to using 100% renewable electricity, Champagne Telmont is determined to radically lower its environmental footprint, making me proud to join as an investor.’

DiCaprio’s involvement with Champagne Telmont is currently limited to his financial investment, according to the brand.

