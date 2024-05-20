Languedoc winemaker Gérard Bertrand carries Olympic flame

The Olympic flame arrived in Narbonne on 16 May 2024 carried by the biodynamic winemaker – and one of the key faces of the Languedoc region around the world – Gérard Bertrand.

A tradition since the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, the Olympic torch relay begins in Olympia, Greece, where the flame is lit and is then carried, mostly on foot, through the host country in the weeks leading up to the start of the Olympic Games.

The Olympic committee selected 11,000 torchbearers to carry the flame across France to Paris, where the 33rd edition of the games will be held. The torch arrived in the French city of Marseille on 8 May.

Bertrand, who is recognised as a global leader in organics and biodynamics, said: ‘I am very proud to carry the Olympic flame, firstly because it’s my territory but above all, because it symbolises self-transcendence and the peace that we need in the world.’

Bertrand’s wine is exported to more than 180 countries worldwide, with all of his 17 estates across Languedoc – and now into the southwest with a recent purchase of an estate in Cahors – farmed biodynamically.

