Last places available on our Rhône Valley wine tour

There are few things better than whiling away the hours picnicking in a sun-drenched vineyard, sampling fantastic wines. That’s just a taste of what can be expected on our exclusive Rhône Valley wine tour this June with Walls.

We’re down to the last handful of places following the popularity of last year’s trip so if a luxury wine tour is on your radar for this summer, now is the time to book. This year we’re promising a more refined itinerary with carefully selected domains that balance iconic household names with lesser known ones. This trip boasts the very best of wine, food and travel in one, with exciting dinners, welcome drinks, private tastings and plenty of downtime for sightseeing at leisure.

Take a look at some of the highlights to get a feel for what’s in store:

Visits to iconic wineries such as Chapoutier and Domaine Alain Voge will be balanced with up-and-coming wineries such as Xavier Gérard, while meals will include intimate dinners in local hot spots and Michelin star establishments such as La Table de Philippe Girardon and La Mère Germaine. These details and more can be found in the trip brochure.

Walls will take this intimate group on the trip of a lifetime, so make this summer one to remember and join Decanter on this specially curated guided tour of the beautiful appellation. Made for wine enthusiasts of all levels, solo travellers and couples alike.

Dates: 25th of June until the 2nd of July 2023

