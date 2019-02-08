Leonardo Raspini, previously of Ornellaia and Cecchi, has been appointed as general manager of the Bolgheri estate Tenuta Argentiera.

His new position will be effective from April 2019.

Raspini arrives after a short stint with Cecchi in Chianti Classico, however his career was launched in Bolgheri, working at the helm of Ornellaia for 15 years, where he was the agronomist and then the general manager.

During his tenure at Ornellaia, Raspini worked alongisde first Lodovico Antinori, and later the Frescobaldi family.

Under his tutelage, Serre Nuove became a widely acclaimed ‘second wine’ in Bolgheri, while simultaneously improving the quality of both Ornellaia and Masseto in the early 2000s.

Now, Raspini will work alongside CEO Federico Zileri Dal Verme for the further development of Tenuta Argentiera – an estate that has emerged strongly over the last decade.

‘We are extremely happy to welcome to our team a true, respected professional like Leonardo Raspini,’ Zileri Dal Verme told Decanter.com.

‘A man that has greatly contributed to the emergence of our territory thanks to skill and experience acquired over 15 years in Bolgheri. With him, we are determined to consolidate, continue to develop, and challenge the objectives that Tenuta Argentiera has in store for the coming years.’

‘It is a great honour to join a property like Tenuta Argentiera,’ said Raspini. ‘It’s a winemaking estate that I’ve admired since the beginning in 1999.

‘I’m convinced that Tenuta Argentiera, thanks to a bright new owner with a strong international vision and a young, cohesive team, is a project with incredible potential.’