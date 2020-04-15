Luxury goods group LVMH, which owns a number of premium wine and spirits brands including Krug and Yquem, has launched a fundraising initiative to raise money for members of the beleaguered hospitality trades in the UK, France and America.

It has launched a limited-edition mixed case of wine featuring bottles from the group’s most esteemed wine estates which it plans to sell for £2,000 (€2,300 / US$ 2,500) to raise money to support the restaurant trade which has been badly hit by the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting lockdowns.

300 numbered six-bottle cases will be produced – each bearing the message ‘Together with the hospitality industry’ – to raise £600,000 for three charities set up to support the hospitality trade. They are Hospitality Action (UK), La Fondation de France and Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (USA).

Each case will include the following wines, representing some of the most acclaimed vintages from each property over the last decade:

Château Cheval Blanc 2009

Château Cheval Blanc 2015

Clos des Lambrays 2016

Y d’Yquem 2017

Château d’Yquem 2015

Château d’Yquem 2009

The cases will be available from leading merchants across the globe with all proceeds going the three charities mentioned above.

This is the latest in a series of activities from LVMH in reaction of the Coronavirus pandemic. Last month its perfume factories began producing sanitising gel for French hospitals, and 12 Louis Vuitton workshops have switched production to sew protective masks.

Bordeaux wines say ‘Thank You’

A charitable auction has been set up by wine growers, producers, merchants and brokers in Bordeaux to express their gratitude to health workers at the front like of the Coronavirus response.

An online auction, coordinated by the C.I.V.B., will be held on the dates initially planned for the ‘Bordeaux fête le vin’, 18th-21st June and will feature lots donated by wine professionals from across the region.

‘The women and men of the Bordeaux wine trade, châteaux and merchants along with wine tourism professionals, are rallying together to offer lots (bottles or cases of wine, nights at the château, activities or visits to the property, courses at the Bordeaux Wine School). All these donations will form a catalogue of lots put up for auction,’ says the auction website.

At the beginning of July all of the money raised from the auction will be given to the Bordeaux University Hospital to buy equipment and improve the working conditions of healthcare staff at Gironde hospitals affected by Covid-19.

All donations and the auctions will take place on the website www.lesvinsdebordeauxleurdisentmerci.com.