Meet Decanter’s US team

From the vineyards of Oregon on the west coast to those of New York’s Long Island in the east, the wine regions of the United States are vast and varied.

And increasingly important to us here at Decanter – across not only the magazine and website, but our Decanter Premium channel online, the annual Decanter World Wine Awards and events such as our inaugural New York Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in June 2022.

We strive to provide the best coverage for our international audience and so felt it was time to have a permanent Decanter representative based stateside: someone who has their finger on the pulse of what’s happening in wine regions across the country and who can oversee our growing team of US-based writers.

Clive Pursehouse joins Decanter as our new US Editor. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pursehouse has developed a deep appreciation for the wines of the Pacific Northwest over the course of 20 years, and will continue to write about the wines and producers of Oregon and Washington State in addition to his overarching role.

Also joining us on a more formal basis, following a year of covering California, is Jonathan Cristaldi. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Cristaldi is now Decanter’s Napa correspondent. His verdict on the 2019 Cabernet Sauvignons is in the latest issue of Decanter, with the full report – including more than 220 tasting notes – on Decanter Premium.

Longtime Decanter contributor, the multi-awarded Karen MacNeil (whose new edition of The Wine Bible has just been released) remains a key member of the California-based team, joined by industry veterans Brooke Herron, based in Sonoma, and Sara Schneider, who will look after the Central Coast.

In addition to his existing role as Decanter’s Burgundy correspondent, Charles Curtis MW will report on the wines and producers of his home state of New York, while Brianne Cohen will review the US’s diverse range of national retailers as well as value wines. Katie Kelly Bell and Vicki Denig will continue their US travels to share their most exciting winery experiences and restaurant finds, and wine sleuths Stacy Slinkard, Jessica Dupuy and Lauren Mowery remain on the hunt for the hidden wine gems, untold producer stories and wineries to watch across America’s 50 states.

For the past four years, Decanter’s Content Manager Tina Gellie has overseen US coverage, bolstering our pool of expert writers and diving increasingly deeply into more wine regions across the nation. Handing over to Pursehouse will enable her to devote more time to coverage of (and travel to) the other far-flung regions of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand and Canada for which she remains commissioning editor.

Having a dedicated 12-strong team of experts based on home soil will also make it easier for producers and others in the wine industry to keep in touch. And for Decanter readers, too. We would welcome hearing from you at teamusa@decanter.com