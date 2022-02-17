Michelin Guide 2022: UK & Ireland winners announced

Every year the hospitality industry holds its breath as the revised line up of the Michelin Guide is announced. A star won – or lost – is often a pivotal moment in the consolidation of a venue’s name and the reputation of the chef, sommelier and restaurateurs behind it.

Yesterday, February 16th, the Michelin Stars were unveiled for this year’s Michelin Great Britain & Ireland Guide, with 19 restaurants having been newly awarded a star, bringing the total number of one starred restaurants in 2022 guide to 164.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, most of the new names are located in London. These include The Frog by Adam Handling, Kol – the much anticipated opening from Mexican chef Santiago Lastra, and Trivet, from The Fat Duck alumni Jonny Lake and Isa Bal MS.

Among those already holding a Michelin star in 2021, four have ascended to the two-starred tier, including East London hotspot The Clove Club and the singular, West African inspired Ikoyi. Mickael Viljanen’s Chapter One in Dublin, on the other hand, made a spectacular direct entry to the two stars list.

L’Enclume in Cartmel joined the three-starred pantheon, now with a total of eight members. Led by chef patron Simon Rogan, the restaurant is a fine dining haven in the heart of the Lake District.

As the hospitality sector becomes more attuned to sustainability issues, the Michelin Guide introduced its Green Stars in 2021, highlighting restaurants at the forefront of the industry when it comes to eco-friendly commitment. Nine restaurants have been newly distinguished (joining last year’s 25 winners) including Mark Birchal’s garden-to-table Moor Hall and Tillingham, at the wine estate of the same name.

The Michelin Guide also hands out five special awards. This year’s winners were:

Chef Mentor, sponsored by Blancpain – Philip Howard at Elystan Street

at Elystan Street Young Chef – Luke, Nathaniel and Theo Selby at Evelyn’s Table

at Evelyn’s Table Welcome and Service – Dale Dewsbury at Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles

at Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles Sommelier – Isa Bal at Trivet

at Trivet Opening of the Year – SY23 in Aberystwyth

In addition to the Michelin stars and special awards, 16 restaurants received the Bib Gourmand nod for the first time. This recognition is given to restaurants deemed to provide excellent food at particularly good value. Among the new recipients are Russel Norman’s Brutto in Clerkenwell, Manteca in Shoreditch, Sargasso in Margate (a partnership between the team behind Brawn and musician Matthew Herbert), Imad’s Syrian Kitchen in Soho and Galway’s Éan, the sister project of one-starred Loam.

Michelin Guide 2022 – the new stars:

New Three Michelin Star Restaurant:

New Two Michelin Star Restaurants:

New One Michelin Star Restaurants:

New Michelin Green Star Restaurants:

See the Michelin Guide website for more information and a full list of MICHELIN Star Restaurants in the Great Britain & Ireland Guide 2022

Related articles