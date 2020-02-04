Highly regarded grower Champagne house Pierre Péters has formed a partnership with Miraval to create the new rosé Champagne.

Miraval has been a rising star of Provence rosé in recent years and a spokesperson confirmed to Decanter.com that it is still part-owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, despite the Hollywood couple’s divorce proceedings. The Perrin family, of Château de Beaucastel fame, co-owns the estate and manages the winemaking.

‘We have effectively created a new Champagne house, which is a partnership between Miraval and Pierre Péters,’ said Rodolphe Péters, winemaker and head of the eponymous grower Champagne business.

‘It will be the only house to solely produce rosé Champagne,’ he told Decanter.com.

He was unable to give precise details about the wine at this stage, but he added that the partners wanted to combine the knowledge of the Perrins and Miraval in using the ‘saignée’ method of rosé winemaking with the Péters expertise in Chardonnay and blending.

Pierre Péters already produces a rosé Champagne using the saignée method; juice from Pinot Meunier is ‘bled off’ after contact with skins and added to Chardonnay.

However, the family-owned group has historically built its strong reputation on Chardonnay, or blanc des blancs, since being founded in 1919.

Based in the heart of the Côte des Blancs, Péters has 19 hectares of high quality Chardonnay vineyards with an average vine age of 30 years, mainly in Le Mesnil sur Oger, Oger, Avize and Cramant.

Further details around the Miraval project were expected to be released later this year.

