Molise authorities will pay newcomers €700 per month for up to three years as part of plans to boost population numbers, the region’s president, Donato Toma, told the Guardian newspaper.

Money is available provided that the person promises to start a business and moves to a village with fewer than 2,000 inhabitants, the paper reported Toma as saying.

Mountainous Molise is one of Italy’s youngest regions, having become independent after a split from Abruzzo was officially implemented in 1970.

It is also one of the country’s smallest one wine producing regions, encompassing four DOCs: Biferno, Pentro di Isernia, Molise del Molise and Tintilia del Molise – that last of which was only approved in 2011.

Major grape varieties include Montepulciano for reds and Trebbiano for whites, particularly in Biferno, although naturally the Tintilia DOC is based around the red wine grape variety of that name. You’ll also find Aglianico and Sangiovese, plus white grape Bombino.

Biferno Rosso Riserva wines must be aged for at least three years before release.