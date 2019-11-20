Annette Messager’s design for the Mouton Rothschild 2017 label has been named ‘Hallelujah’, and observers will notice that the word is repeated many times in waves on the artwork.

Mouton owner Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA has commissioned an artist to design every grand vin vintage label since 1945.

The Pauillac first growth said of Messager’s work, ‘In an approach that is both realistic and symbolic, [Messager] combines two substances, milk and wine, which the Bible often associates with each other, hymning the virtues of both.’

About Annette Messager

Messager, born in 1943, is known as a visual and graphic artist and has exhibited her work in the some of the world’s best-known galleries.

She won the prestigious Golden Lion award at Venice Biennale in 2005 and the Praemium Imperiale in Japan in 2016.

Several of her major works have been seen as commentary on identity, particularly around the perceptions of women by society and individuals.

Messager succeeds South African artist William Kentridge, who designed the Mouton 2016 label.

More on Mouton’s labels series

The decision over who to commission for the latest vintage label lies with the current generation of Mouton Rothschild owners: Philippe Sereys de Rothschild, Camille Sereys de Rothschild and Julien de Beaumarchais de Rothschild.

The estate said that each artist is given the freedom to create an original work.

‘The artists receive no fee for their work, but are given cases of Mouton Rothschild [wines], including of course “their vintage”,’ the estate said.

Visitors to the Château can see a library of all labels on display.

See Jane Anson’s en primeur tasting note for Mouton Rothschild 2017

Look out for Anson’s in-bottle reviews of the Bordeaux 2017 vintage, coming soon on Decanter Premium.