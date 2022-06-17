National Restaurant Awards 2022 announced

The announcement of the National Restaurant Awards 2022 again confirmed London’s supremacy in the British dining scene. The capital occupies 60 out of the 100 best restaurant spots, as well as seven of the top 10. The two leading restaurants, however, will require London foodies to travel and attest to the vibrancy of the British scene as a whole: Ynyshir in Machynlleth, Powys (Wales) and Moor Hall in Aughton, Lancashire, occupy the first and second spots respectively.

Led by chef Gareth Ward, a protégé of the Nottinghamshire-based Sat Bains, and run by Ward’s Ward’s partner Amelia Eriksson, Ynyshir’s ‘ingredient led, flavour driven, fat fuelled and meat obsessed’ cuisine has been rewarded for ‘a peculiar but effective marriage of top-quality produce, Asian flavours and unusual technique served in a succession of tiny bites.’

The wider list includes perennial favourites – think A Wong, The River Café, Chez Bruce and The Sportsman – as well as exciting recent openings such as Santiago Lastra’s Kol, Planque and BiBi.

The full 100 best restaurants list is available here.

Launched in 2007, the National Restaurant Awards are organised by Restaurant magazine with the aim of celebrating the UK’s best restaurants, chefs and front of house staff. Every year, the hospitality community gathers for the announcement of the 100 best restaurants list as well as a series of special awards. An academy of 200 experts drawn from across the industry, including food writers, chefs and restaurateurs, decides on the winning line up which celebrates both established and upcoming talent.

The 2022 special awards’ winners are as follows:

Commenting on their impressive fourth consecutive win, Noble Rot founders Dan Keeling and Mark Andrew MW said: ‘We’re proud as Pommard to announce that Noble Rot Soho won ‘Wine List of the Year’ at The National Restaurant Awards on Monday. Thanks and love to our passionate buying, administration, front of house and kitchen teams who have made this possible, and you, dear Rotters, for your continued thirst and support. Keep drinking!’

The awards again confirmed that the UK is indeed the perfect place to keep eating & drinking.

