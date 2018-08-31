Ten more hopefuls have gained entry to the exclusive club of experts, meaning there are now 380 Masters of Wine worldwide.

Ten new Masters of Wine have been named by the Institute of Masters of Wine, including the first Greek winemaker and the first woman MW in Spain to attain the title.

The full list, which brings the number of Masters of Wine to 380, based in 30 countries, is as follows:

Almudena Alberca MW (Spain)

Barbara Drew MW (UK)

Olga Karapanou Crawford MW (USA)

Regine Lee MW (UK)

Elsa Macdonald MW (Canada)

Thomas Parker MW (UK)

Lindsay Pomeroy MW (USA)

Nicolas Quillé MW (USA)

Job de Swart MW (Netherlands)

Tim Triptree MW (UK)

Included on the list is Almudena Alberca MW, the first woman in Spain to achieve the qualification, who is technical director at Viña Mayor, a producer covering Ribera del Duero, Rueda and Toro.

Olga Karapanou Crawford MW, a winemaker and consultant based in Napa, becomes the first Greek winemaker, and the third Greek in total, to be named an MW.

The UK contingent includes Tim Triptree MW, international director of wine at Christie’s; Barbara Drew MW, from Berry Bros & Rudd; and Farr Vintners buyer Thomas Parker MW, who becomes the youngest Master of Wine in the world.

Recognised for its difficulty and technical rigour, the Master of Wine examination has three stages, including theory and practical exams, plus the submission of a research paper on a wine-related topic.

