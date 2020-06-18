Use our ‘wines for father’s day’ persona guide for some inspiration to decide which fine wine gift your dad deserves.

The Rhône Wolf

Would you describe your dad as a perfect combination of power and finesse? Pamper your Châteauneuf-du-Papa with a bottle that’s ready to open now, with Matt Walls’ top picks of Southern Rhone vintages for drinking now.

Champagne Charlie

Is your dad the life and soul of the party? It’s worth spending the extra cash when it’s a gift made for sharing. The original ‘Champagne Charlie’ could be an option for those looking to spend serious money. Try one of these top-scoring Champagnes tasted last year by Decanter’s experts.



Alternatively, there’s plenty of options in our top non-vintage Champagnes to buy.

Piedmont Papa

An offering for those regal patriarchs who identify with what’s often referred to as the ‘king of wine’ — Barolo. Decanter expert Michaela Morris revisited the Piedmont 1996 vintage – ‘one of the best vintages of the last century’ – so there are plenty of Barolo and Barbaresco options to choose from.

Malbec Man

Simple doesn’t have to be dull, and perhaps your dad is a man of simple pleasures; someone who loves a juicy steak with a glass or two of luscious red.

Why not step it up a gear and indulge him in some of the top drops from Argentina? Andrew Jefford recommends 25 premium Malbecs from some of Argentinia’s best terroirs.

If you want to venture to Malbec’s original homeland in the South of France, Decanter‘s Georgie Hindle recommends 40 Cahors wines to try.

Napa Cab dad

Did your dad make waves in the 1970s? Would you describe him as a pioneer? Perhaps it’s time to reward his boldness with a great Napa Cabernet. Jane Anson explores some of the top Napa Cabernet wines here.

Suave Sancerre Sipper

Eloquent, erudite and a dab-hand at the pub quiz. Serve your sophisticated father some crisp Sancerre – and any of these wines recommended by Rebecca Gibb MW are perfect for drinking now.

Old School Francophile

Those classic gents who’ve held a lifelong devotion to the noble reds of Bordeaux will forgive all your teenage trespasses, if you buy them a classic claret.

There is so much to choose from here, of course, but why not choose something for him to enjoy in the future? With the en primeur campaign in full swing, look at Jane Anson’s pick of the top scoring Pauillac 2019 wines.

Otherwise, look back to a great vintage with picks from the Bordeaux 2010: Ten years on tasting.

Pink-loving Pater

If your dad loves to don a salmon pink shirt, then maybe a colour-coordinated approach is called for. Try a cool Provence rosé on a sunny afternoon, and he can dream of selling up and making wine, with one of these choices from Mirabeau .

Pensive Pinot Philosopher

Do you regard your dad as one of the family’s great thinkers? Channel his inner Rousseau with some great reds from Burgundy’s famous ‘climats’.

You’re spoilt for choice in this comparative tasting of red Burgundy 2003 and 2004 wines.

Otherwise, look to the New World with one of these single vineyard Pinot Noirs.

The Lovable Rioja Rogue

With a smooth edge that can only come with age, Rioja can be a perfect match for those who love a deal; mature Rioja is still relatively good value versus other fine wine regions.

Our panel found it ‘inspiring to see so many of these current release 2010 Riojas, despite their age, coming in at relatively modest price points’ in this quality Rioja 2010 panel tasting.

Mâconnais Maestro

If your dad’s been really good this year – or you’ve been a little awful – then perhaps it’s time to push the boat out on some white Burgundy. These are the value choices from the 2018 white Burgundies.

Then again, you’ll also find some great value options towards the bottom of this curated list of top white Burgundy wines.

Inspector Gadget

So it’s not a wine, but for a dad who has a shed-load already – or prefers to choose his own – how about a Coravin system?

Otherwise a Decanter Premium subscription, with app access, will give him 1000 tasting notes a month from Decanter’s experts.

Original copy by Laura Seal. Recommendations updated by Ellie Douglas in June 2020.