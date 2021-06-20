Decanter bookmarks: What to read, watch and listen to this month

This month find out how to build a wine collection at home with the Wine Blast podcast.

Then travel to Piedmont for an engaging insight into the world of the men (and their dogs) who hunt out luxurious white Alba truffles.

Or learn more about the effects of climate change on winemaking – and what everyone can do to be part of the solution.

Read this

Under the Sky We Make by Kimberley Nicholas PhD

Kimberley Nicholas is a wine buff who grew up on her family vineyard in Sonoma. Now Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund University in Sweden, she wrote her PhD at Stanford on the effects of climate change on the California wine industry. Subtitled ‘How to be human in a warming world’, her accessible book explains how all of us can play a part in effecting significant and lasting lifestyle changes to help tackle climate change. Nicholas also examines how climate change is affecting the notion of terroir and explains why the taste of Sonoma Pinot Noir has changed forever.

$18, GP Putnam’s Sons

Watch this

The Truffle Hunters

Stunning cinematography will transport you to the misty forests and vineyards of Northern Italy in this soulful documentary. Meet the traditional Piedmontese truffle hunters, who live in harmony with the land – alongside their faithful truffle hounds – making wine, growing vegetables and foraging in the countryside for white Alba truffles. This homespun and rapidly disappearing way of life has a simplicity that’s completely at odds with the luxury market for truffles. A compelling and moving film.

On current release in US cinemas, coming soon to the UK.

Listen to this

Wine Blast – S2 E12: Build a Wine Collection at Home

This hugely enjoyable podcast is hosted by Decanter contributors – and married Masters of Wine – Peter Richards MW and Susie Barrie MW. Episodes range widely through the world of wine, with the duo giving their unique takes on topics from rebooting Burgundy to finding the best rosé ever. In this episode you can find useful advice on what bottles to buy if you want to drink well but haven’t got lots of space to store wines.