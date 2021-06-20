{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer YzQxYmQxZjM5Yjk0N2E5OGU3YmQ1ZDA3MTRhMWM0OGExOWU2ZmRhMjRiNjhmZjA2YWNkOTk5ZjdjMzE1YWQyZQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Decanter bookmarks: What to read, watch and listen to this month

Every month the Decanter team selects the best books, podcasts, films and shows for wine lovers. This month Julie Sheppard recommends Under the Sky We Make, The Truffle Hunters and Wine Blast
Julie Sheppard Julie Sheppard

This month find out how to build a wine collection at home with the Wine Blast podcast.

Then travel to Piedmont for an engaging insight into the world of the men (and their dogs) who hunt out luxurious white Alba truffles.

Or learn more about the effects of climate change on winemaking – and what everyone can do to be part of the solution.

Book cover for Under the Sky we make showing a graphic landscape with blue sky

Read this

Under the Sky We Make by Kimberley Nicholas PhD 

Kimberley Nicholas is a wine buff who grew up on her family vineyard in Sonoma. Now Associate Professor of Sustainability Science at Lund University in Sweden, she wrote her PhD at Stanford on the effects of climate change on the California wine industry. Subtitled ‘How to be human in a warming world’, her accessible book explains how all of us can play a part in effecting significant and lasting lifestyle changes to help tackle climate change. Nicholas also examines how climate change is affecting the notion of terroir and explains why the taste of Sonoma Pinot Noir has changed forever.

$18, GP Putnam’s Sons

Three old men with their dogs in a forest, in a still from The Truffle Hunters film

Watch this

The Truffle Hunters

Stunning cinematography will transport you to the misty forests and vineyards of Northern Italy in this soulful documentary. Meet the traditional Piedmontese truffle hunters, who live in harmony with the land – alongside their faithful truffle hounds – making wine, growing vegetables and foraging in the countryside for white Alba truffles. This homespun and rapidly disappearing way of life has a simplicity that’s completely at odds with the luxury market for truffles. A compelling and moving film.

On current release in US cinemas, coming soon to the UK.

Susie Barrie MW and Peter Richards MW sitting at a table for their Wine Blast podcast

Listen to this

Wine Blast – S2 E12: Build a Wine Collection at Home
This hugely enjoyable podcast is hosted by Decanter contributors – and married Masters of Wine – Peter Richards MW and Susie Barrie MW. Episodes range widely through the world of wine, with the duo giving their unique takes on topics from rebooting Burgundy to finding the best rosé ever. In this episode you can find useful advice on what bottles to buy if you want to drink well but haven’t got lots of space to store wines.

Latest Wine News