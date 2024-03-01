Photo Highlights: Decanter Italy Experience 2024

The Decanter Italy Experience was truly an unforgettable day! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us at The Landmark London to celebrate Italy in style. It was a privilege to share the day with such a vibrant and spirited audience.
As we reflect on the day’s splendour, we invite you to relive the magic through photo highlights of this remarkable event.
Special thanks to the talented photographers Ellen Richardson and Chloe Hashemi and the video team at Future Studios.
We also extend our appreciation to our wonderful sponsors: Riedel and Belu Water.
See photo highlights from the Decanter Italy Experience 2024 below
Picturesque - The stunning Landmark London Hotel opened its doors on Saturday 24th February, ready to welcome guests for the Decanter Italy Experience.
Wristbands at the ready! Guests eagerly prepare to enter the main event – the Grand Tasting.
The producer stands prepped and ready for the guests.
First masterclass of the day – The Thrilling Diversity of Alto Adige.
Italian wine expert and DWWA Regional Chair for Northern Italy, Michael Garner MW leads attendees through handpicked wines from Alto Adige.
Attentive masterclass guests fully engaged and captivated by the knowledge shared.
Members from the Be Inclusive Hospitality Wine Community were invited to experience the day, guided by Shane Jones DipWSET (centre).
A packed Grand Tasting Ballroom of wine enthusiasts and experts.
Captivated by the aromas – attendees engage their senses exploring the aromas of each wine.
Crafting flavourful memories – A guest records tasting notes in the Tasting Catalogue, capturing the essence of each sip.
The DWWA Winners' Table remained popular, with attendees eager to taste award winning Italian wines from 2023.
Award winning Italian wines proudly showing off their medals.
A guest studies colour, clarity and viscosity.
Nino Franco stands tall among the illustrious labels, graciously sharing their exceptional wines.
Behind the scenes – Uncorking the complete collection of Il Caggio Ipsus, the second masterclass of the day.
Giovanni Mazzei leads a masterclass showcasing all four vintages of the Mazzei family's Il Caggio Ipsus.
Radiating passion and pride! The esteemed producers engage with every guest to ensure an unforgettable experience.
The Riedel Wine Glass Experience – Wine glasses designed to make the wine taste even better, a popular stand for our guests.
Introducing a fresh addition to the experience: Altamura Distilleries delighted guests with Vodka Martinis.
Guests couldn't resist the the rich flavour of Parmigiano to compliment their wine experience.
The delicately cured and thinly sliced rovagnatti parma addobbo debone and prosciutto crudo, was a hit with the guests.
The Olive Oil Merchant showcased their top quality, estate-bottled olive oils, including flavoured oils, wine, balsamic vinegars and delicious Italian sauces.
We welcomed back Mouse and Grape, founded by Jessica Summer, who treated guests to a glorious selection of wine and cheese.
A close up of some of the delicious treats. Mouse and Grape caters to wine and cheese enthusiasts with thoughtfully curated hampers.
Guests take their seats for the final masterclass of the day, featuring wines from the incredible Bertani.
Bertani’s chief of winemaking and Italy’s newest Master of Wine, Andrea Lonardi, and co-host Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, Italian wine specialist and a Decanter World Wine Awards Regional Chair.
The Line-up- Bertani’s ‘cru’ concept was the focus of this special masterclass.
Cheers! Thank you all for making this another incredible event. We hope to see you in New York for Decanter Fine Encounter Wine NYC.