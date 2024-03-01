Photo Highlights: Decanter Italy Experience 2024

The Decanter Italy Experience was truly an unforgettable day! We extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who joined us at The Landmark London to celebrate Italy in style. It was a privilege to share the day with such a vibrant and spirited audience.

As we reflect on the day’s splendour, we invite you to relive the magic through photo highlights of this remarkable event.

Special thanks to the talented photographers Ellen Richardson and Chloe Hashemi and the video team at Future Studios.

We also extend our appreciation to our wonderful sponsors: Riedel and Belu Water.

See photo highlights from the Decanter Italy Experience 2024 below