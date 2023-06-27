Piedmont wine tour: Last places available

Superb wine, excellent food, plenty of culture and closed-door access to some of Piedmont’s hidden gems. If you love wine, there’s not much more you could want from a holiday. Our highly sought-after seven-day wine tour is filling up fast so we wanted to give you the chance to secure your spot before it’s too late.

Led by Decanter’s Italy correspondent, Michaela Morris, this tour promises to showcase the very best of the iconic Piedmont wine region. From fine dining to indulging in local cuisines, you’ll embark on an Italian culinary journey and enjoy fantastic wine pairings such as those from the prestigious Gaja winery. Get ready to explore renowned household wineries as well as exciting up-and-coming ones, unveiling the range of styles this region has to offer.

Some of the wineries guests can expect to visit are:

Tenute Marchesi di Grésy’s Martinenga

Tenuta Di Vaira

Marchesi di Barolo

Malvirà

Michaela has carefully planned a balanced itinerary, allowing ample time for sightseeing, relaxation, and exhilarating excursions. Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or simply seeking a remarkable holiday, this tour is tailor-made to exceed your expectations.

So come alone or with your partner in wine, but make sure to book soon to ensure you don’t miss out. Join us and indulge in the finest wines and immerse yourself in the rich culture of Piedmont.

Download the trip brochure.

