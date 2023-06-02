Truffle hunting in Piedmont

Forget about ordinary truffles; we’re talking about the extraordinary ones — the coveted white truffle. These gems have become a gourmet sensation, adorning everything from fries and pizza to mac and cheese and mashed potatoes. But we’re here to delve into the world of the rarest truffles, where cultivation is impossible, complexity reigns, and a little bit goes a long way.

Chefs will attest to the transformative power of white truffles, especially when paired with local delicacies like risotto or Piedmontese steak. Imagine the elevated flavours and aromas that await and the wine pairings to be had.

In the northwestern region of Piedmont, Italy, lies a haven for the elusive white truffle — the forest of Alba. Thanks to its unique microclimate and optimal soil conditions, this region has become the ultimate breeding ground for these prized fungi. Gone are the days of grappling with a pig’s snout to unearth your bounty; now, truffle hunting is a relaxed and enjoyable affair guided by well-trained dogs.

If you’re an adventurer at heart and yearn to explore this iconic region, its wines, and its culinary treasures, join Decanter in Piedmont this October for an unforgettable bucket-list trip.

Indulge in exquisite dining experiences featuring the region’s finest dishes enhanced by white truffles. Immerse yourself in intimate local feasts that celebrate the essence of Piedmont. Your journey will be enriched by private wine tours and tastings, where you’ll discover the iconic grape varieties of the region. Sightseeing and leisure time are also part of the itinerary, allowing you to fully embrace the enchanting surroundings. And of course, a thrilling excursion awaits — white truffle hunting in the forest of Alba.

Take a moment to peruse the brochure below and secure your spot today, whether you’re a solo traveller or a couple seeking an extraordinary adventure. Make this the year you cross something off your bucket list.

