Piedmont wine tour: Last places remaining

Spaces on Decanter’s Piedmont wine trip this October are selling fast with only a few places remaining.

Looking for an extraordinary way to wrap up the year? This is your sign to book the trip of a lifetime. Join Decanter in the vines of some of Piedmont’s most esteemed vineyards, enjoy wine flights from iconic wineries, including Gaja, and sample some of the finest cuisine the region has to offer. If there’s two things the Italians never get wrong, it’s food and wine.

Over the course of seven days you will enjoy an expertly curated itinerary by our regional expert Michaela Morris, which will cover all bases from must-do, bucket list excursions, fine dining experiences, down time to explore at your own free will and of course introductions to wines and wineries you won’t forget.

This trip is perfect for all travellers and wine lovers, so come alone or with a friend and you’ll be welcomed into the fold, surrounded by fellow wine enthusiasts. You will also have the chance to ship cases of your favourite wines home so you can relive the good times long after the trip is over.

With the last remaining spots up for grabs, you will need to act quickly to secure your place. You will need to enquire with our travel partner ATA by phone or email, contact details for which can be found here.

We hope to see you in Piedmont in a few months time!

Related articles