{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer OWE4YzIzM2JkNzU4ZGM5N2I0MTFhZDFiNDI2ZGNhOWM0Mjc3NWNmNTIwMTVhMmUzNTk3N2M5MmZkMzg3MTQwZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Police bust fake grand cru wine network

A criminal network producing fake versions of top French wines and selling them for up to €15,000 per bottle has been broken up by police raids in northern Italy, according to authorities.
Chris Mercer Chris Mercer

Police raids in Milan and Turin on 14 October have dismantled a criminal network that was making and and selling fake versions of French grand cru wines, said the Europol law enforcement agency.

Counterfeiters were selling the fake grands crus for up to €15,000-a-bottle (£12,500), it said, without naming any specific wines or producers that were targeted.

Raids also took place in Paris, according to EU criminal justice body Eurojust, which added the counterfeiters were believed to have made more than €2m in profits.

Police raids on 14 houses in northern Italy led to ‘large quantities’ of wine being seized, as well as ‘wine stickers’ and wax products, said Europol. 

In what appears to have been a relatively sophisticated counterfeiting operation, police also found ingredients to refill wine, machines to recap bottles, luxury goods and electronic equipment valued at €1.4m. 

Europol counterfeit wine investigation, 2024

Some of the cash found during the raids. Photo credit: Europol.

More than €100,000 in cash was recovered, said Europol, which has been helping to coordinate an investigation into the criminal network since 2021. 

It said six suspects were arrested following the house raids, including a ‘high value target’. Eurojust reported that seven suspects had been arrested in total.

It’s believed the fake grand cru wines were offered for sale in different locations, including those beyond Italy’s borders.

Counterfeits were produced in Italy and then transported to an undisclosed airport, before being exported for sale at market price, said the agency, which said the investigation was led by France’s Gendarmerie with help from the Italian Carabinieri and Swiss police agencies.

Police also found similarities between the counterfeiters’ tactics and those from a previous case that was closed in 2015.

Links included the source of capsules and label printers, said Europol, which also indicated that a Russian national was connected to both investigations.

From 2019 onwards, new counterfeits began showing up in Europe, particularly in Italy and Switzerland, said the agency, adding that its role in aiding the exchange of information between police forces helped the French gendarmerie unit in charge of the case to identify this new distribution route for fake grand cru wines.

Related articles

Chinese fraudster jailed for five years for bottling fake Lafite and Petrus

Taiwanese billionaire Wood Chen linked to fake wine scandal

Vintage Crime: The darker side of wine

Latest Wine News