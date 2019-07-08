Prosecco appointed UNESCO World Heritage status

The status was awarded for the landscape ‘characterised by ‘hogback’ hills, ciglioni – small plots of vines on narrow grassy terraces – forests, small villages and farmland,’ according to UNESCO.

‘For centuries, this rugged terrain has been shaped and adapted by man.’

In particular, the training of vines since the 17th century has helped contribute to the unique aesthetics of the landscape.

Other new UNESCO sites added include 20th century architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright in the USA, and Risco Caido and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria in Spain.

Gaining UNESCO status

The campaign to nominate Prosecco started in 2008, and Italy’s National Commission for UNESCO officially gave its backing in January 2017. Application included submitting a 1,300-page dossier.

Italy has more UNESCO sites than any other country in the world, with a total of 55.

Some are wine regions, including Barolo and Pantelleria, and there are seven UNESCO sites in Tuscany alone.

Leopoldo Saccon, team leader of the application, said it had been long, hard work, in Decanter’s article on how wine regions gain UNESCO status.

‘Italy has many World Heritage Sites, so it becomes more difficult for every new site to get accepted.’

On its Twitter page, Prosecco Superiore said it was ‘a dream come true’ to be added to the list.