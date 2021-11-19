Rare Napa Cabernet sells for $1m at US charity auction

A six-litre bottle of The Setting Wines’ ‘Glass Slipper Vineyard’ Napa Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 fetched $1m during the Carnivale du Vin auction and gala dinner held during the Emeril Lagasse Foundation’s annual fundraising weekend this month.

The sale makes the 100% Cabernet Sauvignon one of the most expensive wines ever sold at auction.

‘We are humbled to be able to offer $1 million to the Emeril Lagasse Foundation and its efforts to support youth,’ said Don Steiner, who bought the six-litre Napa Cabernet at the Carnivale du Vin 2021.

The Setting Wines was founded in 2014 by winemaker Jesse Katz alongside friends Jeff Cova and Noah McMahon.

Katz said on The Setting Wines’ Instagram account, ‘Knowing how many children’s lives will be changed for the better by this single bottle is a joyful reminder of why we founded The Setting Wines.’

Only one six-litre bottle and 75 cases of the Glass Slipper Vineyard Cabernet 2019 have been made, sourced from a vineyard owned by Paul and Suzie Frank in the Coombsville AVA, which lies at the southeastern corner of Napa Valley.

A 75cl bottle of wine from The Setting sold for $350,000 at the Carnivale du Vin event in 2017.

Across the fundraising weekend this year, a record $3.75m was raised, said the not-for-profit Emeril Lagasse Foundation, which was created in 2002 and focuses on youth development across culinary, nutrition and the arts education.

‘After missing our live event last year, we were happy to come back together in person and celebrate with an amazing line-up of chefs and auction items,’ said chef Emeril Lagasse, co-founder of the New Orleans-based Foundation alongside his wife, Alden.

Recent years have seen a strong period for fine wine auctions in general.

In 2018, Sotheby’s sold two bottles of DRC’s Romanée-Conti 1945 for $558,000 and $496,000 – the former reportedly setting a new record for a single 75cl bottle of wine at auction.