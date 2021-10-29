Rhône Valley Wine Tour with Matt Walls

We are excited to announce the first of Decanter’s Wine Experiences, a series of carefully curated wine trips hosted by our regional wine specialists. Each trip is a carefully tailored once-in-a-lifetime experience that will grant guests access to the best vineyards, restaurants and wine experts of the region.

Starting with a trip to the Rhône valley, Matt Walls will be hosting the first Decanter Wine Experience, imparting his knowledge of the region which he has honed over the years while reporting as Decanter’s Contributing Editor on all aspects of the Southern and Northern Rhône.

He’s spent years sharing the region’s best kept secrets from the local’s favourites to institutional must-sees and beautiful spots to visit, outstanding restaurants and, of course, the best estates in the valley.

The Route

Over the course of eight days, Matt will take guests on an exceptional journey through this beautiful part of France, complete with private wine tastings and gastronomical tours through unforgettable restaurants.

The trip will start in Chonas L’Amballan near Côte-Rôtie with dinner at award-winning Chef Phillippe Giradon’s Michelin star hotel and restaurant, Domaine de Clairefontaine.

Over the following eight days, Matt will lead guests down the Rhône river as you explore Condrieu, Hermitage, Crozes-Hermitage and Saint-Joseph, Cornas and Saint-Péray, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Gigondas, Vacqueyras and finally on to Avignon.

The Vineyards

This trip is all about discovering the great wines of the Rhône, so each vineyard stop has been carefully selected to provide a rounded and exciting depiction of the different appellations.

During the course of the trip, Matt will take guests to a number of revered vineyards including Stéphane Ogier, Domaine Georges Vernay of Condrieu, Domaine Yann Chave, Domaine Laurent Habrard and the iconic Chapoutier, to name a few.

The Host

Guests will taste the very best the Rhône has to offer, with wines selected personally by Matt, who has tasted his way around every vineyard and vintage over the years.

‘I’ve put together what’s sure to be an unforgettable trip, walking the vineyards with some of the greatest winemakers in the Rhône – both North and South. We’ll be tasting some of the finest wines from this beautiful corner of France alongside some delicious local cuisine. You’ll come away with a much richer understanding of this extraordinary region, and plenty of stories to share over bottles with friends back home.’ – Matt Walls

Wine trips don’t get more exclusive than this and spaces are strictly limited as a result.

Still have questions? View the full trip brochure here and see our frequently asked questions document here.

Book now

Decanter Wine Experiences are arranged in connection with Academic Travel Abroad Inc. For full terms and conditions, see here.