Ridley Scott estate wines land in UK as Napoleon film debuts

Sir Ridley Scott and family work with a winemaking team to produce their own wines at Mas des Infermières in the Luberon area straddling Rhône and Provence, and the range is now available in the UK, said the estate.

It’s a second major launch in recent weeks for the celebrated film director, who’s back catalogue includes Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator.

Scott directed and produced Napoleon, based on the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, which debuted in UK cinemas in late November following a premiere screening for the film in Paris.

Mas des Infermières claims a distant connection with the French emperor and military commander, having once been owned by General Baron Robert, a ‘health officer’ in Napoleon’s army.

Sir Ridley Scott and family’s Mas des Infermières wines in the UK

Red, white and rosé styles are produced at Mas des Infermières under the guidance of estate director Christophe Barraud and cellar master Fabien Lacassaigne.

This includes the ‘Source’ and ‘Chevalier’ Collections, with prices starting from £25.45 and £35.95 respectively in the UK, as well as red wine Ombre de Lune, which combines 90% Syrah and 10% Grenache with a recommended retail price of £112.

Wines are available via The Modest Merchant and at London restaurants, including Akoko, Fallow, Carousel, Ham Yard Hotel & Straker’s, the estate said.

Ridley Scott himself sketched artwork for the wines’ labels, added the estate, which lies close to ancient citadel Oppède-le-Vieux in northern Luberon. The Luberon appellation sits at the south-eastern tip of the Rhône Valley wine region.

Each bottle of Mas des Infermières wine has been certified under France’s ‘Haute Valeur Environmentale’ (HVE) sustainability programme, the estate said, adding wines have also been awarded ‘bee-friendly’ status.

Scott and family have owned the estate since 1992, yet the first ‘independent’ vintage was only released in 2020, following the construction of winemaking cellars.

The family previously sold grapes to another local winemaker, although Source was the name given to the first vintage produced by the family in 2009.

Classic memorabilia collected during Scott’s illustrious cinematic career can be found on display at Mas des Infermières, which is open to visitors wishing to taste the estate’s wines and olive oil.

Three residences, all with their own private pool and garden, can also be privately rented.

Related articles