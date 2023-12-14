{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ODUyYWFmYmE0MTZmN2E4MjNjOTc0YWJhOTM1NTBhN2UxNmQxY2I0ODAyZDg2ZGUzYWY1YjEzYjEwOWVmMGU3ZQ","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Ridley Scott estate wines land in UK as Napoleon film debuts

Red, white and rosé wines from legendary film director and producer Sir Ridley Scott’s Mas des Infermières estate in southern France have been launched in the UK.
Chris Mercer Chris Mercer

Sir Ridley Scott and family work with a winemaking team to produce their own wines at Mas des Infermières in the Luberon area straddling Rhône and Provence, and the range is now available in the UK, said the estate.

It’s a second major launch in recent weeks for the celebrated film director, who’s back catalogue includes Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator.

Scott directed and produced Napoleon, based on the story of Napoleon Bonaparte, which debuted in UK cinemas in late November following a premiere screening for the film in Paris. 

Mas des Infermières claims a distant connection with the French emperor and military commander, having once been owned by General Baron Robert, a ‘health officer’ in Napoleon’s army.

Sir Ridley Scott and family’s Mas des Infermières wines in the UK

Red, white and rosé styles are produced at Mas des Infermières under the guidance of estate director Christophe Barraud and cellar master Fabien Lacassaigne. 

Mas des Infermières wines

The Source and Chevalier wine collections. Credit: Mas des Infermières.

This includes the ‘Source’ and ‘Chevalier’ Collections, with prices starting from £25.45 and £35.95 respectively in the UK, as well as red wine Ombre de Lune, which combines 90% Syrah and 10% Grenache with a recommended retail price of £112. 

Wines are available via The Modest Merchant and at London restaurants, including Akoko, Fallow, Carousel, Ham Yard Hotel & Straker’s, the estate said.    

Ridley Scott himself sketched artwork for the wines’ labels, added the estate, which lies close to ancient citadel Oppède-le-Vieux in northern Luberon. The Luberon appellation sits at the south-eastern tip of the Rhône Valley wine region. 

Mas des Infermières 'Chevalier' collection

Labels in the Chevalier collection. Credit: Mas des Infermières.

Each bottle of Mas des Infermières wine has been certified under France’s ‘Haute Valeur Environmentale’ (HVE) sustainability programme, the estate said, adding wines have also been awarded ‘bee-friendly’ status.

Scott and family have owned the estate since 1992, yet the first ‘independent’ vintage was only released in 2020, following the construction of winemaking cellars.

The family previously sold grapes to another local winemaker, although Source was the name given to the first vintage produced by the family in 2009.

Ridley Scott film memorabilia at Mas des Infermières.

Ridley Scott film memorabilia at Mas des Infermières. Credit: Mas des Infermières.

Classic memorabilia collected during Scott’s illustrious cinematic career can be found on display at Mas des Infermières, which is open to visitors wishing to taste the estate’s wines and olive oil. 

Three residences, all with their own private pool and garden, can also be privately rented.

Related articles

Jay-Z visits Bordeaux châteaux in birthday trip

Southern Rhône 2022: Full report and top-scoring wines

Domaine de Leos: The celebrity rosé takes a new direction

Latest Wine News