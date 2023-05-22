Robert Mondavi Winery launches hospitality venue in downtown Napa

The ‘hospitality experience’ will be located in the historic Borreo Building, which was built in 1877 and previously housed craft beer producer Stone Brewing.

Arch & Tower will provide ‘daily wine and culinary experiences’ for visitors, along with special events.

Robert Mondavi, which is owned by beverage giant Constellation Brands, is embarking on a major renovation of its famous winery on Highway 29.

The company decided to shift its hospitality and visitor experience business to downtown Napa while the renovation takes place.

It will eventually return to the winery, but the renovation could take some time, so Robert Mondavi Winery has leased the Borreo Building for at least three years.

Philip Hansell, director of hospitality, said: ‘Robert Mondavi was a huge supporter of downtown Napa himself and I believe he would be thrilled that we are returning to open our doors here.

‘This is our chance to do something unexpected, so we’re excited to welcome guests to Arch & Tower for some truly innovative culinary experiences paired with our terroir-driven wines.’

Highlights will include The Legend Lunch, which pairs wines with dishes that were popular when the late Robert Mondavi founded his eponymous winery in 1966.

Additional food and wine pairings will include Napa Exploration, The Taste of To Kalon and Arch & Tower Après.

Guests can enjoy food and wine in an open-air lounge overlooking downtown Napa.

Back at the winery, Bay Area-based architectural firms Aidlin Darling Design and Surfacedesign are working together with the Robert Mondavi team to create the destination in the Napa Valley.

They plan to ‘iconise’ the winery’s famous arch and tower – which lend their name to the new hospitality experience – while also overhauling the winemaking areas of the Highway 29 property.

Related articles