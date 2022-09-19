Gourmet winery tasting experiences in Napa and Sonoma

Not long ago the cheese and charcuterie board was considered the gold standard for a high-end wine tasting experience. Today, wineries in California’s Napa and Sonoma Counties are bringing wine and food pairings to a new level, offering multi-course tasting menus in private settings embellished with fine linens, stemware and bespoke service to showcase premium cuvée wines at their best.

All 10 experiences recommended here feature food and wine but no two are the same, differing in everything from the style to the setting. What they do have in common (aside from being a marvellous way to enjoy wine country) is an emphasis on the wine, first and foremost, and using carefully prepared food to enhance it.

‘You can get cheese and charcuterie anywhere in wine country,’ says Hamel Family Wines executive chef Clinton Huntsman. ‘It’s not special any more. It is much more meaningful to show guests our wines with an experience that has a true dinner-party feel.’

15401 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma, CA 95476

Reserve Experience

Set aside two hours for this visit, which begins with a splash of Hamel’s Reserve Sauvignon Blanc and a garden-inspired amuse bouche (think herb and preserved lemon parmesan crisp with ricotta, topped with English pea purée) followed by a private tour of the vineyard, winery and cellar (including barrel tastings). Winery chef Clinton Huntsman’s four courses play to the season’s strengths, with dishes such as a poached egg with green garlic cream, porcini, sunflower and fried onion, or a decadent bacon-wrapped rabbit loin with lentil and watercress. The setting is an opulent, but not stuffy, private winery library overlooking the grounds, so you’ll feel like the lord and lady of the manor. Available daily, $150 (£123) per person.

23555 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476

Taste on the Terrace

Sparkling wines dominate Ferrer’s more casual five-course experience, but also expect to see a Pinot Noir or two. You’ll be seated on the winery’s sunny terrace and looked after by a wine educator (who also tends to other private groups enjoying the patio) for this 90-minute experience. The five courses are broken down into a main starter (we had prawns stewed with ouzo, tomatoes, fennel and feta) paired with the Gloria Ferrer Blanc de Blancs, followed by a plate featuring three unique bites to pair with three additional sparklings. The finale features a demi-sec and dessert fizz. Executive chef Raymond Schafer tailors his changing menu to the seasonality of ingredients and encourages the mixing and matching of bites and bubblies. If not on the pairings list, be sure to seek out a taste of Ferrer’s delicious Carneros Cuvée bottlings. Available Thursday-Sunday, $95 (£78) per person (maximum six guests).

200 Taplin Road, St Helena, CA 94574

Bountiful Table

This communal experience lasts almost three hours and features seven courses paired with the wide-ranging offerings in Phelps’ portfolio of wines with selections from the far Sonoma Coast to Napa Valley. Joseph Phelps was as much gourmand as winemaker, and this menu reflects that. It is an intimate experience (no more than 12 guests) hosted in a private dining room that boasts sweeping vineyard views. You’ll kick things off with canapés outside on the patio and then progress to the lavishly set table for your first course (think Kaluga caviar with corn pudding, parsley emulsion and a glass of Sauvignon Blanc). A parade of dishes and fine wines follows – branzino, Thai curry, dry-aged strip loin – narrated by your tasting guide who will elaborate on the wines, the pairing and the winery history. Available Wednesday-Sunday, $300 (£247) per person.

28700 Arnold Drive, Sonoma, CA 95476

Seasonal Wine & Food Experience

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir are the stars here, but you’ll also see Syrah and Sauvignon Blanc during your two-hour, four-course culinary journey. It begins in the courtyard with a welcome glass of wine followed by a private tour that highlights the farming techniques and winemaking philosophy of Ram’s Gate. Executive chef Ruby Oliveros dishes up artisanal pairings such as the Estate Chardonnay with oyster and wakame in burnt miso consommé with smoked trout roe and crispy rice pearls. Available Thursday-Monday, $160 (£132) per person (max. six guests per party).

7900 St Helena Highway, Oakville, CA 94562

The Art of the Table

Michelin-star sensibilities join a gastronomically focused wine tasting here. After enjoying canapés and 2010 vintage fizz from sister company Champagne Barons de Rothschild on the winery’s rooftop overlook, you are taken on a tour that ends at the winery’s swanky new tasting spaces overlooking the vineyards. Tables are artfully appointed with Frette linens, Baccarat crystal and Zalto stemware – even the floor, made from Jurassic limestone, has panache. The meal is a four-course ballet featuring library wines from Opus One and a selection of French wines from the Baron Philippe de Rothschild portfolio. Expect dishes such as a Dungeness crab salad over an avocado mousse with blood orange, or game bird crépinette with black trumpet mushroom and Jerusalem artichoke puree. The service, like the wine, is impeccable, and chef Sara Scott’s cuisine expresses the season with a pitch-perfect balance of acid and salt on the palate. Available on request, $750 (£616) per person.

5766 Silverado Trail, Napa, CA 94558

The Cellarius Kitchen Experience

Wine, storytelling and cuisine come together in this extraordinary Cabernet Sauvignon-focused experience. The setting is in a private glass-walled dining room that looks out into the gardens, and the kitchen has a theatrical feel, separated from the guests by two oversized glass doors that open into the dining room. Settle into your plushly padded seat for chef Travis Westrope’s dazzling two-and-a-half-hour tasting menu paired with Stag’s Leap wines. Westrope, who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the winery (ask about the Foucault’s pendulum) invites questions and discussion from his guests. Stepping into the kitchen is encouraged; take pictures of the preparation and truly enter into the culinary experience. Pairings are inspired, such as a rosehip tea-steamed Loch Duart salmon with ocean microgreens and shiso alongside a Fay Cabernet Sauvignon. Available Saturdays and Sundays, $245 (£201) per person.