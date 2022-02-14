The Queen partners with Gusbourne Estate for Platinum Jubilee English fizz

The wine is a blend of 50% Pinot Noir, 40% Chardonnay and 10% Pinot Meunier. The grapes were sourced from Gusbourne Estate’s two vineyard sites in West Sussex and Kent.

‘We are absolutely thrilled that Gusbourne has been selected to supply the Platinum Jubilee English Sparkling Wine for the Royal Collection Trust,’ said Jonathan White, head of marketing at Gusbourne Estate.

‘We are honoured to be associated with this historic Royal occasion,’ he added.

Gusbourne’s English fizz is the latest alcoholic beverage to be added to the Trust’s collection, joining a Buckingham Palace Pauillac and Bordeaux Blanc both made in partnership with Domaines Barons De Rothschild; Buckingham Palace Vintage Champagne by Charly-sur-Marne-based Baron-Fuenté; Buckingham Palace London Dry Gin and Sloe Gin, partially made with botanicals from the Palace’s gardens; Palace of Holyroodhouse Highland 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch; Buckingham Palace Tokaji Aszu Six Puttonyos; and Buckingham Palace Port Reserve.

The Platinum Jubilee Special Edition English Sparkling Wine is gold in colour, with ‘enticing aromas of rich and honeyed citrus fruit, white peach and hints of sweet spices’, according to the Royal Collection Trust,

The wine is said to make for an enjoyable aperitif as well as a good pairing with mature English cheddar or a range of seafood dishes.

The wine’s label was inspired by the gold embroidery on Her Majesty’s Robe of Estate, which she wore during her Coronation Day on 2nd June 1953. The design shows a crowned EIIR (Elizabeth II Regina) cypher surrounded by golden olive leaves and ears of wheat to signify ‘peace and plenty’.

The Platinum Jubilee Special Edition English Sparkling Wine, priced at £39, can be purchased online from the Royal Collection Trust website or in Royal Collection Trust shops in London, Windsor, and Edinburgh.

Alongside the wine, the Trust has released a satin-lined gift box containing a pair of hand-cut British Champagne flute glasses (£120). Each is engraved with an emblem depicting the national flowers of the UK.

The Royal Collection Trust is a department of the Royal Household and a registered charity responsible for the care and conservation of the Royal Collection. Profits from sales of Gusbourne’s sparkling wine, the Champagne flutes, as well as all other revenues generated from the Trust’s commercial activities contribute directly to this goal. They also help to promote the Royal Collection and its enjoyment through exhibitions, publications, loans, and educational programmes.

As suppliers to the Royal Household, Gusbourne is not able to comment on its role in the partnership, the product, nor on the supplier selection process itself.

