Top five restaurants to visit in the southern Rhône

La Table de Sorgues

Husband and wife team Stéphane and Stéphanie Riss invite you for an elegant and refined dining experience at their restaurant La Table de Sorgues. Located in the small town of Sorgues, the menu features classic French dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy a traditional and contemporary menu dining indoors or outdoors, surrounded by a delightful garden.

L’Oustalet

L’Oustalet is a hotel and restaurant located in the charming wine making village of Gigondas. This one Michelin star restaurant is in a perfect location offering a beautiful terrace with stunning views of the surrounding vineyards. Carefully selected local ingredients are put together to create traditional Provençal dishes accompanied with an extensive wine list. With Gigondas renowned for its outstanding wines, you’ll be sure to find local delights included in the menu.



Les Florets

Another stunning hotel and restaurant you’ll find in Gigondas is Les Florets. From its hilltop location you can excite your palate with traditional French cuisine, while having a front row seat to view the beautiful Dentelles de Montmirail mountains and the surrounding vineyards and countryside. Expect top quality wines of Gigondas from an extensive wine list, produced in house as well as wines of Côtes du Rhône and all other French wine making regions.

La Mirande

Located in the heart of Avignon, La Mirande prides itself on not only being awarded a one Michelin star, but also the Michelin Green Star for sustainable gastronomy. It’s menu is dictated by the seasons and changes regularly based on the availability of local ingredients, which allows for much creativity in the kitchen to produce bespoke dishes in keeping with the authentic flavours of Provence. A Sophisticated and refined dining experience.

La Vieille Fontaine

Gourmet restaurant La Vieille Fontaine, located within the Hotel d’Europe in Avignon, offers a dining experiences full of elegance. Overlooking a courtyard and the fountain of which it takes its name, diners can bask in the charming romantic atmosphere while indulging in the finest southern Rhône cuisine. The one Michelin star restaurant, which features classic French décor and contemporary touches, offers expertly prepared dishes inspired by chef Pascal Auger’s own experiences, beautifully presented, with an emphasis on traditional techniques and flavours.

Decanter’s Rhône correspondent Matt Wall’s Top Choices ‘In Avignon La Fourchette is comfortable but elegant, while Le 46 is more relaxed, with an extensive list of Rhône wines. Maison Ripert is a reliable brasserie in the pedestrianised quarter, and Avenio is a less traditional, more contemporary alternative.’

These are just a few of the many great restaurants in southern Rhône.

