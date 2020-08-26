Upcoming fine wine releases via the Place de Bordeaux

Opus One 2017, reviewed last year by Decanter’s Stephen Brook, was set to be offered via the Place de Bordeaux on 7 September, said a spokesperson for the California winery that is co-owned by Baron Philippe de Rothschild SA, of Château Mouton Rothschild, and Constellation Brands.

Opus One has released new vintages to non-US buyers via Bordeaux négociants since 2004, but the field has become more crowded since then.

September will also see the release of Masseto 2017, the latest vintage of the ‘Super Tuscan’ Merlot wine dubbed by some as the Italian ‘Petrus’.

Prices are not yet known, but the forthcoming launches again emphasise how September is a key fixture in the calendar of fine wine releases – as several top producers look to harness the international sales network of Bordeaux’s negociants.

Masseto, owned by the Frescobaldi family, became the first Italian wine released via the Place de Bordeaux back in 2008.

It was joined a year later by Antinori family-owned Solaia, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Sangiovese.

Solaia 2017 is also due out via the Place this September, according to Liv-ex.

Other releases via the Place de Bordeaux are set to include new vintages from Bodega Catena Zapata in Argentina.

‘We are releasing the 2017 vintage of Nicolás Catena Zapata [Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec blend] and Adrianna Mundus [“Bacillus Terrae” Malbec] on 16 September,’ a spokesperson told Decanter.com.

Catena Zapata has worked with Bordeaux merchants since 2018 to release new vintages of those flagship wines to buyers in Europe and Asia.

A recent noted by Liv-ex also highlighted upcoming 2018-vintage releases of Chilean fine wines Seña and Almaviva.

Château de Beaucastel’s Hommage à Jacques Perrin 2018 was due to make its debut, too; the 2009 vintage of this prestigious Rhône blend was the first to be launched via the Place.

Decanter contributing editor and Bordeaux correspondent, Jane Anson, recently reported that Château Palmer intended to re-release a portion of its 2010 grand vin – part of a new-look release strategy at the Margaux appellation estate.

Château Latour has also previously chosen September to release back-vintages from its cellars.

Latour 2009 was understood to be due for re-release this year, Anson said, adding that Léoville-Las-Cases was also considering the release of older vintages.

Look out for Jane Anson’s tasting of wines to be released via Place de Bordeaux coming soon to Decanter Premium.

You might also like: