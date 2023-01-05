Va Piano purchases 21 hectare vineyard in Walla Walla Valley

The boutique producer plans to grow Bordeaux and Italian varietals on the land, which it has purchased from SeVein Vineyards.

The parcel is located in the middle of the SeVein slope, 274 to 335 metres (900 to 1,100 feet) above sea level. It benefits from similar loam soils and elevation to the celebrated Seven Hills Vineyard, which is located on the next ridge to the east.

‘I really feel like we are getting the best spot in all of SeVein for top quality Bordeaux and Italian varietals,’ said Va Piano founder Justin Wylie, a fourth generation native of Walla Walla. ‘We are thrilled to make this commitment.’

The parcel will be named Giovanoni Estate after his grandmother, who was born in northern Italy. Vineyard design and development will begin later this year.

Wylie plans to plant five clonal selections of Cabernet Sauvignon, two clonal selections of Cabernet Franc and one clone each of Merlot and Sangiovese on the site.

Va Piano was established on a 20 acre property in Walla Walla’s Southside wine district back in 1999, taking its name from an Italian proverb that translates to: ‘When you go slowly, you go safely and you go far.’

Wylie has slowly built up a strong direct-to-consumer business over the past two decades, and he feels that the time is right to expand.

‘Our wine club customers love hearing about the vineyards each wine comes from and always show particular interest in our estate vineyards,’ he said. ‘I want to show my dedication to them and continue investing in our estate vineyard program.’

Wylie is also a partner in Octave Estate Vineyard, which was originally planted in SeVein in 2007, so he knows the land well.

‘These vineyards have proven themselves year after year and have become the backbone of quality for our programme,’ he added. ‘Purchasing, developing, and planting Giovanoni Estate is the fulfillment of a long-time dream.’

M&A advisory firm Metis worked with SeVein Vineyards to oversee the sale.

